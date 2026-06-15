José Caballero was not supposed to be one of the loudest answers in a messy Yankees stretch, but the season keeps pushing him into that lane.

Sunday gave the Yankees another reminder. Caballero launched a three-run homer in the ninth inning against Toronto, his sixth of the season, and helped turn a tight road game into a cleaner 8-3 win. Ben Rice delivered the swing that changed the game first, but Caballero supplied the punch that let everyone breathe.

His role keeps getting more interesting because Caballero can play shortstop, move around the infield, handle some outfield chaos, steal bases, and now punish enough mistakes that pitchers cannot treat him like a free out.

The Yankees have a useful problem here

Caballero has pushed his power to a level the Yankees probably did not expect when they first viewed him as a speed-and-defense piece. Caballero is hitting .258 with six homers, 21 RBIs, and a .715 OPS, which is plenty useful when paired with his defensive flexibility.

The bat still has limits. Nobody should pretend Caballero is suddenly a middle-order threat. The value comes from the range of ways he can help, and the Yankees need that right now with the roster getting stretched in three different directions.

The Anthony Volpe piece still matters, too. Volpe has stabilized enough defensively to stay in the mix, but Caballero’s ability to bounce around gives Aaron Boone options that are becoming more important by the week.

Why this changes the deadline discussion

Bench help can sound boring until a team starts losing regulars. Then it becomes the difference between surviving a month and chasing replacement-level fixes on the trade market.

Caballero is giving the Yankees leverage because he covers multiple roster headaches at once. If they need him at shortstop, fine. If they need him at third or in the outfield for a few innings, he can do that. If they need late speed or a surprise shot into the seats, Sunday was the latest proof that he can supply more than the scouting label.

The Yankees should still hunt for upgrades, but Caballero’s emergence gives them a cleaner path. They can target impact instead of depth, and that is exactly how a contender should want to enter July.