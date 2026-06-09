Jazz Chisholm Jr. is at his best when the game gets a little rude. The Yankees need production, obviously, but they also need someone willing to give a quiet lineup some edge while Aaron Judge is out.

Cleveland gave him the perfect opening Tuesday. Guardians fans chanted “overrated” before Chisholm struck out in the fifth inning, then watched him come back three innings later and send a go-ahead homer off Tim Herrin over the wall in a 3-2 Yankees win.

I can live with the noise when the response is a swing like that. Chisholm has taken plenty of heat this season because the overall line still sits closer to ordinary than star-level, but nights like this are why the Yankees tolerate the flash.

Jazz answered the building

Chisholm did not pretend he missed the chants. Per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, he said, “I love it, kind of,” adding that those were the loudest chants the Yankees heard all day.

Then came the slow trot. Asked whether that was for the crowd, Chisholm did not hide from it: “Yeah, it was really for the fans.”

That has always been the Jazz experience, for better and sometimes for worse. He talks, gestures, plays with emotion, and when it lands, the whole thing gives the Yankees a different pulse; some players shrink when the crowd gets personal, while Chisholm tends to invite the volume and see if he can send it back.

The bat is starting to wake up

The season still needs more substance. Chisholm is hitting around .231 with nine homers, 26 RBIs, and a .709 OPS, while his underlying contact profile still leaves room for improvement. A .291 xwOBA and 7.1% barrel rate do not scream middle-of-the-order force.

The recent trend is much better, though. He entered Sunday with a .309/.368/.529 slash over his previous 18 games, then homered with Judge’s bat against Boston before doing it again in Cleveland. The Judge bat bit already became a Yankees internet moment, but it is starting to look less like a funny superstition and more like a real spark.

The Yankees do not need Chisholm to be perfect; they need him dangerous, and there is a difference.

The personality matters right now

Judge’s absence removes more than power. It takes the center of gravity out of the lineup. Chisholm cannot replace that, but he can add a little chaos while the offense tries to piece together enough runs without its best hitter.

That matters in games like Tuesday’s. Gerrit Cole did not have his cleanest command, the bullpen had to cover five scoreless innings, and the offense needed one swing to separate the night. Chisholm gave them that swing, then made sure the people chanting at him knew exactly where it came from.

There is always a line with Jazz. If he talks and does not produce, the criticism gets louder fast. If he keeps hitting late homers, stealing moments, and making opposing fans part of the show, the Yankees will take every bit of it.

The overrated chant was supposed to get under his skin. Instead, it gave him a stage.