Everyone spent the winter obsessing over Cody Bellinger, and it’s understandable. The Yankees finally stopped playing footsie with Scott Boras and dropped $162.5 million to keep the lefty slugger in the Bronx through 2030.

It was the big, shiny move Hal Steinbrenner needed to make to keep the fans from revolting. But while we were all staring at Bellinger’s five-year deal, we might have been ignoring the real heartbeat of the 2026 Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the guy who actually makes this engine hum. He is the one with the electricity that Aaron Judge, as incredible as he is, just doesn’t possess. We saw it last year when he willed himself into the 30-30 club despite his body betraying him for a month.

He finished with 31 homers and 31 steals while rocking a 126 wRC+ that should have had the front office reaching for their checkbooks immediately. Instead, they settled for a one-year, $10.2 million arbitration deal to avoid a court date.

The Price of Hesitation in the Bronx

Brian Cashman has a habit of letting these situations simmer until the pot boils over. Look at the Judge saga for an example. It’s a classic Yankee power play, but it’s important to note that Jazz actually wants to be here. He told reporters point-blank that he loves being a Yankee and wants a future that looks “strong” in pinstripes. The man is 28 years old and entering his absolute physical prime.

If you aren’t paying for 30-30 production from a guy who can play three different positions, what are you even doing? In a world where the Mets and Dodgers are treating the luxury tax like a suggestion, the Yankees can’t afford to be cheap with their only dynamic athlete.

A Blueprint for 40-40 Greatness

The ceiling for Jazz isn’t just another All-Star nod. He has the raw tools to push for a 40-40 campaign if he can just stay on the grass for 150 games. He co-led all MLB second basemen in home runs last year and proved he’s more than just a flashy highlight reel.

He provides the speed and flair that this roster lacks when you look at the aging core. Chisholm is the bridge between the Judge era and whatever comes next.

Walking away from this would be a disaster for the clubhouse chemistry. Everyone in that room loves the energy he brings every single day.

If the Yankees let him walk after the 2026 World Series, they aren’t just losing a Silver Slugger; they’re losing the soul of the team. Pay the man or prepare to explain to the fans why the most exciting player in the Bronx is wearing another jersey in 2027.