Jazz Chisholm Jr. discusses Yankees’ future: ‘I don’t want to leave New York’

The New York Yankees haven’t had this kind of electricity at second base in years. Jazz Chisholm Jr., the energetic Bahamian star, has become more than just a productive piece since arriving from Miami before the 2024 trade deadline—he’s turned into one of the heartbeat players of the franchise.

From the swagger in his bat flips to the way he glides around the bases, Chisholm has provided a jolt of life that Yankee Stadium hasn’t seen at the keystone since Robinson Canó’s prime. But unlike Canó, Chisholm brings a blend of speed and power that feels tailor-made for modern baseball.

A Power-Speed Machine in Pinstripes

Chisholm’s numbers since joining the Yankees jump off the page: 41 home runs and 48 stolen bases in pinstripes between last season (after the deadline) and this one. Those stats aren’t just filler—they’re the backbone of an offense that has needed another dynamic weapon behind Aaron Judge.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This season, on Friday, Chisholm became only the third Yankee in history to record at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single year, joining rarefied company. Fans aren’t just cheering his production; they’re embracing the personality that comes with it. Every headfirst slide, every flash of flair, feels like a reminder that baseball can be as fun as it is powerful.

And the metrics back up the eye test. A 133 wRC+ last year followed by a 126 mark in 2025 puts Chisholm firmly in elite territory among second basemen. His defense isn’t spotless—errant throws can occasionally undo the magic—but his range and athleticism make him a net positive at a demanding position.

A Star Who Wants to Stay

After Friday’s game, Chisholm didn’t hold back when asked about his future. In trademark candid fashion, he said:

“I don’t want to leave New York. If you’ve ever played here, you would never want to leave. It just depends on if they want me. That’s the difference. Do they want a 40-40 player? You tell me.” Jazz Chisholm Jr. on his future with the Yankees: “I don’t want to leave New York. If you’ve ever played here, you would never want to leave. It just depends on if they want me. That’s the difference. Do they want a 40-40 player? You tell me.”https://t.co/2UjwozO6T1 — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 20, 2025

It’s rare for a player to so openly broadcast his affection for the city and the franchise. Chisholm has been clear: he wants to be a Yankee long-term. In an era when some players dodge contract talk or lean on clichés, his honesty cuts through.

For the Yankees, the message is both refreshing and a little daunting. With Chisholm under contract through 2026 before hitting free agency in 2027, the clock is ticking.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Payroll Puzzle

The Yankees’ financial picture is complicated, and everyone knows it. Massive long-term commitments to Judge, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, Max Fried, and others, plus looming decisions on Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, make the path forward tricky. The front office is already staring down a payroll north of $300 million, and ownership has shown hesitation about pushing too far past that line.

But there’s an undeniable truth here: players like Jazz Chisholm Jr. don’t come around often. He’s 27, in his prime, with charisma, flair, and production that energize both the clubhouse and the fan base. Letting him walk would feel less like a financial decision and more like an organizational misstep—like letting go of a spark plug and then wondering why the engine doesn’t roar.

The Future of the Yankees’ Identity

Baseball teams often talk about “core players” who define an era. For the Yankees of the late 2020s, Judge will always be at the center, but Chisholm is quickly staking his claim as another pillar. He’s the kind of player who shifts the identity of a team—injecting edge, pace, and unpredictability into a franchise that can sometimes feel weighed down by its own tradition.

The Yankees may be wrestling with dollars and contracts, but the choice here feels simple. If they’re serious about building a contender for the next five years, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has to be part of it.