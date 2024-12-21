It could be a matter of time before Yankees strike deal to land 8x All-Star

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have been linked to Nolan Arenado for months, demonstrating their clear desire to bring the eight-time All-Star and elite third baseman to the Bronx. Their interest in Arenado has reportedly led to various trade discussions, including an attempt to package Marcus Stroman in a salary swap deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite these efforts, Arenado’s full no-trade clause remains a significant hurdle.

The Blocked Trade to Houston

Arenado recently exercised his no-trade clause to block a potential move to the Houston Astros, signaling that he is selective about where he would be willing to play. The Yankees believe they may have a chance to sway the All-Star, given their status as one of baseball’s most storied franchises and a perennial contender.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com suggested that Arenado might consider waiving his no-trade clause for a move to New York, but there’s a potential condition: the Yankees would likely need to sign his teammate, Paul Goldschmidt. The duo has been cornerstones for the Cardinals, and their chemistry could be a compelling factor in convincing Arenado to approve a trade.

The Appeal of Arenado for the Yankees

Arenado would address a significant need for the Yankees at third base. His consistent offensive production and defensive prowess make him one of the most complete players in the game. In 2024, he hit .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 102 wRC+. Despite being slightly below his peak years, these numbers indicate Arenado remains a contributor, even if most of his production comes with his glove.

Defensively, Arenado posted 6 defensive runs saved and 9 outs above average over 1,268.1 innings at third base last season. Adding him to the Yankees’ infield would not only improve their defense but also allow Jazz Chisholm to shift back to second base, strengthening the overall roster alignment.

At the very least, the Yankees would have one of the best defensive infields in the sport, which is important after signing Max Fried. Run prevention is now the name of the Yankees’ defensive game.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Marcus Stroman Factor

The Yankees’ willingness to include Marcus Stroman in a trade proposal highlights their intent to balance the financial aspect of acquiring Arenado.

Stroman, with a $18.5 million salary for 2025 and a potential player option for 2026 if he pitches over 140 innings, represents a movable piece for the Yankees. His inconsistency last season, coupled with declining velocity and strikeout rates, has made him a potential trade candidate as New York looks to reallocate resources.

Paul Goldschmidt’s Potential Role in the Deal

Goldschmidt’s role in this deal isn’t only meant to convince Arenado to waive his trade clause but to reinforce first base with a veteran who’s two years removed from an MVP.

Goldschmidt is well past his prime, but there’s reason to believe he could rebound slightly in 2025 and offer could production offensively and solid defense at first.