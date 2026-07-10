Brian Cashman addressed the media in Tropicana Field ahead of the Yankees’ 12-run explosion against the Rays, and in this discussion he referred to the catching situation as an “issue”.

Perhaps it ignited Austin Wells, who clubbed a home run in the series finale off of LHP Cam Booser, but I doubt that blast will shift any of the Yankees’ intent to acquire a catcher.

New York looked to land a right-handed catcher over the offseason but ended up missing out; now they’ll search once again with a serious intent on getting something done.

With the Yankees looking to make an upgrade there, who are some of the options the club could consider at this summer’s trade deadline?

READ MORE: The Yankees could make some interesting challenge trades

Where Could the Yankees Go to Find a Catching Upgrade?

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The Yankees have received 0.1 WAR at catcher, which is the fifth-lowest mark in MLB, as their backstops have combined for a .173 AVG and 43 wRC+ in their first 92 games of the 2026 season.

Brian Cashman referred to their catching room as a real issue on the club, a candid admission that tells you all you need to know about how badly they want an upgrade there.

One of the names that have been heavily linked to the Yankees is Ryan Jeffers, a rental catcher on the Minnesota Twins who has put together a career-best season.

While Jeffers is currently on a rehab assignment, fracturing his hamate bone earlier in the season, the Twins have positioned themselves to make the postseason and maybe even win the AL Central if they stay red-hot.

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The Twins could still plausibly move Ryan Jeffers as their offense has exploded in his absence, but perhaps they’d target a player who can impact their roster right now in a deal.

Jeffers provides solid bat-to-ball skills but has graded out negatively on defense by Fielding Run Value since 2025, which might leave the door open to another option.

Hunter Goodman is an option that the Yankees have discussed with the Rockies, as they are gauging what the price for that deal would look like.

Goodman is a power-hitter with elite SLG% numbers and a +1 Fielding Run Value at the catching position since 2025, which could give the Yankees more stability behind the dish.

His downsides include a high strikeout rate, as while he performs very well outside of Coors Field, Goodman tends to swing at pitches out of zone and has an approach that could be prone to a serious slump.

Paul DePodesta’s regime contrasts the previous Rockies’ front office and their never-sell mentality that caused them to hold onto Trevor Story in his final season before free agency.

They’re a far more opportunistic group, and they seem to like some of the pitchers that the Yankees could offer in a deal, creating a potential match with a GM in Brian Cashman who rival clubs describe as easy to deal with.

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Another player that I expect the Yankees to call about if they have not done so already is Adley Rutschman, who has gone from franchise catcher to a player with an uncertain future in Baltimore.

The Orioles do not seem eager to deal Rutschman, but Mike Elias is not going to shut down conversations regarding a catcher with 1.5 years of control left while having a younger option in Samuel Basallo whom they already extended.

Joel Sherman hinted at the idea that Baltimore would be willing to deal Rutschman to the Yankees if the right offer came around, but it’s unclear whether the Orioles would take fair value or only move him if a team blew them away.

History suggests that the Yankees will be active at this year’s trade deadline, as Brian Cashman is one of the more aggressive GMs during the summer and last season reeled in seven players in his shopping spree.

Whether it plays out that way in 2026 or not remains to be seen, but the Yankees are expected to make an aggressive play to fix a catching room that has been a catastrophe in 2026.