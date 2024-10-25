How the Yankees can convince Juan Soto to sign a $500+ million contract

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Whether or not the Yankees win the World Series, superstar slugger Juan Soto is set to secure a contract exceeding $500 million on the open market. Teams with deep pockets are eager for a chance to add the 26-year-old generational talent to their lineup. This year, Soto has showcased his dominance in pinstripes after being acquired from the San Diego Padres last winter.

Soto has been instrumental in powering the Yankees’ postseason run, helping them reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. Despite being cheated out of another potential trip to the Fall Classic by the Houston Astros in previous years, the Yankees are focused on moving forward, aiming to end their championship drought.

Soto’s Youth and Earning Power Make Him a Unique Free Agent

With the World Series set to begin on Friday night, Soto is stepping into his second shot at a championship. A potential 10-year contract would see him playing into his mid-30s, highlighting just how young he is for someone about to ink a record-breaking deal.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Soto’s focus isn’t on the substantial contract he’s expected to command, likely averaging more than $50 million per season. Earning $31 million in arbitration this season, Soto is already financially secure, so for him, the reward is less about the money and more about winning.

Soto’s Championship Mindset

Soto’s sights are set on capturing another World Series with a team he’s come to cherish.

“I have one more step to go,” Soto shared Thursday, on the eve of Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. “You can be the best player, you can do whatever you want. But at the end of the day, people remember you if you win a World Series and what you did for that team.”

Given the Yankees’ strong Dominican fan base, there’s a good chance Soto remains in New York, whether with the Yankees or potentially the Mets, who have billionaire owner Steve Cohen at the helm. After allowing Hal Steinbrenner to extend Aaron Judge without competition, Cohen may be prepared to put up a fierce fight for Soto. As some might say, all is quiet on the Eastern Front — for now.

The Yankees’ Bidding War for Soto

Soto will likely sign with the highest bidder, and the Yankees are expected to make the first offer. However, Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, is known for drawing out negotiations to maximize his client’s value. He’ll likely take this into the winter, pushing Steinbrenner and Cohen to increase their bids. With both the Yankees and Mets seeing several players exit in free agency, they’ll have ample payroll flexibility to pursue Soto.

The Yankees have every reason to extend Soto, as he’s not only in peak physical shape but has also found a home with his teammates. If the Yankees clinch the World Series, Soto understands the potential for building a dynasty alongside Aaron Judge, one of baseball’s most impactful hitters.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Record-Breaking Season

“This has been one of the most fun years I’ve ever played,” Soto said, who turns 26 on Friday. “This team has been unbelievable. It’s just amazing how we get along together, how we have fun in the moment.”

This season, Soto played 157 games, hitting .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 homers and 109 RBIs. His 18.1% walk rate was once again higher than his 16.7% strikeout rate, and his 180 wRC+ was his best outside the 2020 season. In the postseason, Soto has hit .333/.439/.667, adding three homers and eight RBIs.

Soto’s Dominance in the ALCS Solidified His Value

Soto’s three-run blast to bury the Guardians in the ALCS was a masterful display, demonstrating why the Yankees should prioritize extending him. Letting Soto walk would be hard for Yankees fans to forgive, especially if he powers them to a World Series victory.