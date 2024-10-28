How the Yankees can catch fire in Game 3 of the World Series

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees know they need a win in the Bronx on Monday night, and fortunately, they have a favorable pitching matchup that they must capitalize on. The Dodgers, feeling confident with their 2–0 lead in the World Series, will send 30-year-old righty Walker Buehler to start Game 3.

Walker Buehler: Dodgers’ Weak Link on the Mound

Of the Dodgers’ three primary starters this postseason, Buehler has been the weakest link. In the regular season, he tossed just 75.1 innings, posting a 5.38 ERA, 7.65 strikeouts per nine, a 7.3% left-on-base rate, and a 45.5% ground ball rate.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This postseason, Buehler’s struggles have continued, with a 6.00 ERA over nine innings. His strikeouts have dropped, and his left-on-base percentage has dipped by about 7%. Though he’s not giving up a significant number of walks or home runs, he’s allowing hard contact, and his fastball has become a liability.

The Yankees excel at hitting fastballs, and against this pitch, Buehler allows a .342 batting average and an eye-popping .696 slugging rate. Considering Buehler throws his fastball 29% of the time—his most-used pitch—the Yankees have a prime opportunity to exploit this weakness.

Breaking Down Buehler’s Pitch Arsenal

Alongside his fastball, Buehler uses a cutter, knuckle curve, and sinker. His cutter is his strongest pitch, allowing a .238 batting average and a .397 slugging rate. However, the Yankees will need to stay patient, waiting for him to throw a fastball in the zone. Buehler often leaves his fastball over the middle and at the top of the strike zone, making it highly hittable. He also likes to bring his cutter inside to right-handed batters, tailing it into the strike zone’s right portion.

Buehler’s struggles have been consistent against both lefties and righties this season, giving the Yankees an ideal opening to gain some momentum and climb back into the series. With Luis Gil already tapped for Game 4, a Yankees win on Monday could set up another favorable matchup, potentially allowing them to level the series at home.

Dodgers’ Uncertain Game 4 Starter

The Dodgers have yet to name a starter for Tuesday’s Game 4, and they may lean on their bullpen, including rookie Landon Knack, who has been shaky in the playoffs with a 15.00 ERA over three innings. A Yankees win on Monday would shift the momentum and set them up with solid pitching matchups moving forward.

Clarke Schmidt Must Step Up for the Yankees

For the Yankees to get back into the series, Clarke Schmidt will need to deliver an electrifying performance. He’s been much stronger on the road this season than at home, and manager Aaron Boone’s recent choices have highlighted the need for a more calculated approach. Boone’s decision to start Carlos Rodon on the road in Game 2—a move that didn’t play to Rodon’s strengths, especially against a team that dominates left-handed pitching—backfired, as Rodon was knocked out early.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Boone’s Questionable Decisions Under Scrutiny

Boone’s choices have raised eyebrows, with some fans and analysts questioning his strategy in this critical series. The Yankees’ first two losses can be traced to a mix of tactical missteps and lackluster performances from a few key sluggers, particularly Aaron Judge, who has yet to make an impact.

Looking Ahead to Game 3: A Must-Win for the Yankees

As the Yankees face a must-win game on Monday night, they know the stakes. A victory would not only keep their World Series hopes alive but also provide the momentum needed to even the series before returning to Los Angeles.