Highly respected coach returns to Yankees after a stint with the Mets

The New York Yankees are welcoming back a familiar face. After spending just one season across town with the New York Mets, Desi Druschel is returning to the Bronx to work once again alongside pitching coach Matt Blake.

Druschel’s reunion with the Yankees comes after Mets owner Steve Cohen and baseball operations chief David Stearns decided to reset their coaching staff following a disappointing season in which they missed the playoffs. Jeremy Hefner, the team’s lead pitching coach and Druschel’s direct collaborator, was among those let go. With the Mets’ direction shifting, Druschel was granted permission to seek other opportunities—and the Yankees didn’t hesitate to bring him back.

Pitching coach Desi Druschel is returning to the New York Yankees after spending one season with the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. Druschel, a veteran coach who received permission to talk with other teams, will rejoin the Yankees as an assistant to pitching coach Matt Blake. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 26, 2025

A Sharp Mind in Pitching Development

Druschel’s reputation around the league has grown steadily in recent years. Known for his analytical approach, impeccable college baseball resume, and calm influence on young arms, he first joined the Yankees organization in 2019 after years of success in the college ranks. By 2022, he had earned a spot on the big-league staff, helping shape one of the more consistent pitching groups in baseball.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

His impact was most visible during the Yankees’ 2024 run to the World Series, where the pitching staff held its own against elite lineups. That success helped him attract the Mets’ attention, who offered him a pay raise and a more central role in their evolving pitching program.

A Short Stay in Queens

The move to Queens made sense at the time. The Mets are positioning themselves as a forward-thinking organization, and Druschel’s background in data-driven coaching fit perfectly with that vision. But baseball can shift quickly. When the Mets cleaned house after another uneven year, Druschel found himself on the move again—this time, returning to the stability and familiarity of Yankee Stadium.

It’s a bit like a pitcher who experiments with a new grip only to realize his old fastball still works best. Druschel’s methods and chemistry with Blake helped the Yankees reach great heights, and it’s clear both sides believe there’s unfinished business.

Credit: New York Yankees-Imagn Images

What Comes Next in the Yankees’ Staff

For now, Druschel will reprise his role as Blake’s assistant, offering insight and developmental guidance to one of the league’s deepest pitching staffs. His long-term path likely leads to a full-time pitching coach position somewhere in the majors. Until then, the Yankees will benefit from his presence in the dugout and behind the scenes.

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, assistant pitching coach Preston Claiborne is also expected to remain with the Yankees.

In any case, Desi Druschel’s return feels like a natural fit—one that brings the Yankees back a trusted voice just as they prepare for another push toward October.

Things didn’t work out with the Mets, and Druschel probably preferred to move on from the organization and return to the Bronx, given the uncertainty of the Mets’ pitching coach role.

With the Yankees, he will return to a familiar place in which he once thrived, and he will likely do it again.