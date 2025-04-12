Help is on the way as Yankees’ announce much-needed rotation addition

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have found themselves in an unfamiliar and unwelcome spot: the bottom of the league when it comes to starting pitching.

With a ballooning 5.46 ERA heading into Saturday, the rotation hasn’t just been bad—it’s been the worst in all of baseball. And no, that’s not hyperbole. That’s cold, hard statistical truth.

It’s as if you’re watching a world-class orchestra with one section playing wildly out of tune. Even the presence of a maestro like Max Fried—whose dazzling 1.56 ERA shines like a lighthouse in the fog—hasn’t been enough to lift the group out of the cellar. Something clearly has to give.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Schmidt Steps In—And Steps Up

Enter Clarke Schmidt, who seems ready to be more than just a warm body in the rotation. Scheduled to rejoin the Yankees around April 15 or 16, Schmidt isn’t just bringing his right arm back to the Bronx—he’s bringing some serious optimism.

Clarke Schmidt is set to rejoin the Yankees rotation April 15 or 16 following two sharp rehab starts. He treated his Somerset teammates to an Outback Steakhouse spread. "Some prime rib, some blooming onion. Can't go wrong." — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) April 12, 2025

Before packing his bags, Schmidt gave his temporary Double-A teammates a proper sendoff with an Outback Steakhouse feast—prime rib and blooming onion included. Call it a farewell party or just good Southern hospitality, but the gesture was a small hint of the confidence and leadership he’s bringing back with him.

On the mound, he’s looked even better than the menu. In two rehab starts for the Somerset Patriots, Schmidt didn’t allow a run over 7.1 innings and struck out 11. That’s more than a tune-up—it’s a statement.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Numbers Don’t Lie

This isn’t a flash in the pan. Last year, Schmidt was rock-solid, putting together a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings before a lat strain cut his season short.

His spring training shoulder issue this year turned out to be more speed bump than roadblock, though it was enough to delay his season debut.

With his return imminent, the Yankees now face a decision: who’s getting bumped? The likely candidates are Will Warren or Carlos Carrasco, both of whom have struggled to establish themselves early on.

A Turning Point Approaches

For a rotation that’s resembled a leaky faucet more than a firehose, Schmidt’s return might just be the plumber’s wrench they need.

Starting next week, things could start to change—and not a moment too soon.