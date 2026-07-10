George Lombard Jr. is close enough now that the Yankees should start paying closer attention to the infield picture.

He is nearing rehab games after sprained fingers knocked him out at Triple-A, and the timing matters. The major-league infield has not given the Yankees clean answers for long stretches, especially with Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero both carrying different versions of the same problem: enough talent to keep playing, enough inconsistency to keep everybody annoyed.

Lombard was hitting .231 with a .765 OPS and eight steals through 42 Triple-A games before the injury. The better part was June, when he hit .306 with a .998 OPS over 14 games before getting hurt. It is not a full answer yet, but it is enough to make people inside the building pay attention.

I would not frame Lombard as an automatic call-up. He is 21, the Triple-A sample is still thin, and rushing a top prospect just because the big-league lineup looks stale can backfire fast. But the Yankees do not need him to be a savior for this to matter. They only need him to look close enough to force an actual discussion.

Yankees could face a real shortstop decision

Anthony Volpe has already shown how quickly the conversation can turn. The glove gives him cover, the athleticism is obvious, and the Yankees still want the bat to catch up often enough to end the debate.

Caballero is a different type of player. He brings speed, edge, and some chaos, which has value on a roster that can look flat. He also should not block a top prospect if Lombard comes back raking and forces the issue.

Anthony Volpe walks to the dugout before a Yankees game. Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Yankees need some internal pressure anyway. The deadline can fix holes, but it cannot be the only answer every time something goes sideways. Lombard gives them a real option if his rehab starts clean.

Lombard does not have to be perfect

The bar here is not Lombard turning into an All-Star by August. That would be unfair and probably silly.

The bar is whether he looks advanced enough to challenge a shaky infield picture. If he returns from the finger injury with the same swing decisions and impact he showed in June, the Yankees will have a real decision waiting.

Good. Volpe, Caballero, and everybody else in that mix should have to earn the job.