From powerhouse to power outage: Yankees offense will have to step up if they want to extend ALDS

The New York Yankees spent the summer bullying pitchers across baseball. Their lineup was a thunderstorm — loud, relentless, and impossible to contain. But as the calendar flipped to October, that storm lost its charge. Now, the same group that once terrorized opponents is watching its season teeter on the edge, struggling to rediscover the rhythm that made them baseball’s most feared offense.

A Steep Drop-Off

During the 2025 regular season, the Yankees were an offensive machine. Their 119 wRC+ wasn’t just the best mark in baseball — it was comfortably ahead of everyone else. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners followed at 113, but neither came close to matching New York’s combination of depth and firepower.

Six Yankees finished the regular season with an OPS north of .800, seven if you include José Caballero’s brief but productive stint in pinstripes. They didn’t just hit — they overwhelmed. Every night felt like a slugfest, and opposing pitchers were forced to pick their poison.

Fast forward to the postseason, and the contrast is almost shocking. Before Tuesday’s ALDS Game 3, only three Yankees had managed an OPS above .800: Paul Goldschmidt (1.142, in limited action), Aaron Judge (1.024), and rookie Ben Rice (.846). For a team that led the league with 274 home runs, they’ve mustered just three across five playoff games — a meager 0.6 per contest compared to their regular-season average of 1.69.

It’s as if the lineup that once roared has suddenly lost its voice.

Aaron Judge Needs to do More

Aaron Judge has done what he can to keep the offense alive. His numbers — eight hits and a 1.024 OPS — look solid on paper, but the postseason is judged by moments, not averages. Judge has had chances in crucial spots and, more often than not, has come up empty. It’s not for lack of effort, but he seems to be pressing based on some of his swing decisions.

It’s as if Judge is trying to drag the entire offense uphill by himself, and the load is starting to show.

Anthony Volpe has been one of the best postseason performers for the Yankees this year, with his solid but still modest .737 OPS. He’s struck out ten times without drawing a single walk, though. It’s a reminder that playoff pressure can do strange things to even the most composed players.

Beyond Judge, Goldschmidt, Rice, and Volpe, no Yankee hitter has managed an OPS above .700. The supporting cast that made this lineup so dangerous has vanished when needed most.

Stars Searching for Their Swing

Giancarlo Stanton has yet to find any kind of groove. His postseason at-bats have been tense, marked by over-swings and mistimed hacks — the telltale signs of a slugger pressing too hard.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., in charge of injecting more than athleticism and energy, has also disappointed, looking more reactive than confident at the plate. Trent Grisham’s struggles have only deepened the lineup’s void.

This isn’t about one player failing; it’s collective paralysis. The Yankees’ hitters look like they’re trying to hit five-run home runs in every at-bat. The result? Mistimed swings, quick outs, and mounting frustration. Confidence is a fragile thing — and right now, it’s slipping away.

One Win Away From a Pulse

The good news? The Yankees aren’t dead yet. Baseball has a way of flipping scripts overnight. All it takes is one game, one big hit, one spark to reignite an entire clubhouse. Tuesday night’s Game 3 isn’t just another elimination matchup — it’s a test of pride.

If the Yankees are going to climb out of this 0-2 hole, it’ll require their stars — Judge, Stanton, Grisham, Chisholm, Volpe — to remember who they are. This lineup has the talent to turn any game on its head. But until they start taking confident swings instead of desperate ones, the thunder that once defined their season will remain nothing more than a distant echo.