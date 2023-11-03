Former Yankees top infield prospect gets waived again

Gone are the days when the New York Yankees could expect 27 homers and 92 RBIs from players like Miguel Andujar. Once seen as the long-term answer at third base, Andujar had to explore his capabilities in the outfield after his defensive efficiency took a nosedive.

Andujar’s Rookie Season Highlights

During Andujar’s rookie season, he played 149 games and boasted a .297 batting average with a .328 OBP and a .527 slugging percentage. His impressive season included a 16% strikeout rate, a 4.1% walk rate, and a 129 wRC+.

Unfortunately, he never played in over 100 games again. This past season, at 28 years old, he played only 30 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He recorded a .250 batting average, a .300 OBP, and a .476 slugging rate, including four homers and 18 RBIs, a 14.4% strikeout rate, and a 105 wRC+.

May 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Miguel Andujar (41) hits an rbi single during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Struggles and Waiver

Regrettably, he’s been unable to secure a consistent defensive position, having logged 126 innings in the outfield this past season with a -3 defensive runs saved and a -1 out above average.

The End of Andujar’s Tenure with the Pirates

The stroke of bad luck continued for Andujar, as the Pirates waived the former top Yankees infield prospect after having claimed him back in 2022. Miguel, who originally signed as an international free agent in 2011, has never recaptured the form of his early MLB career. Meanwhile, the Yankees are once again in search of a long-term third baseman, especially with Josh Donaldson’s contract coming to an end.