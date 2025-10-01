Fate of the Yankees hinges on star left-hander

The New York Yankees suffered a gut-punch Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, falling 3-1 to the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series opener. What made the loss sting even more was the way it unfolded: the Yankees squandered a late lead, then failed to capitalize in the ninth inning when they loaded the bases with no outs and still couldn’t push a run across. Against their greatest rival, on the postseason stage, it was the kind of loss that left thousands of fans in stunned silence.

Now, after winning eight straight games to close out September, the Yankees suddenly find themselves one defeat away from seeing their season vanish less than 48 hours into October.

Missed opportunities and costly choices

Manager Aaron Boone’s decisions will naturally face scrutiny. Sending Luke Weaver into the fire despite a shaky September felt questionable, and there were moments where a more aggressive pinch-hit or pinch-run strategy might have shifted the balance. Still, the bigger story was the same one that’s haunted the Yankees throughout stretches of the season: a lack of timely offense and, above all things, an unreliable bullpen.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The missed opportunities in the ninth inning summed up the night. With the crowd roaring and the Red Sox on the ropes, New York had its chance to flip the script. Instead, strikeouts and weak contact extinguished the rally, turning what could have been a defining postseason moment into another bitter reminder of what’s missing.

Carlos Rodón takes the ball in Game 2

For the Yankees to stay alive, the equation is brutally simple: Carlos Rodón must deliver. Boone is handing the ball to his left-hander against Boston’s Brayan Bello, a matchup that, on paper, tilts in New York’s favor. But the games aren’t played on paper, and the Yankees’ fate now depends on whether Rodón can turn advantage into survival.

Rodón’s postseason history is a mix of brilliance and frustration. Last October, he struck out 25 hitters in just 17.2 innings while allowing only one walk, yet still posted an unsightly 5.60 ERA. His outings have often been feast-or-famine, dazzling one start, disappointing the next.

This year, however, tells a different story. Rodón strung together a season of consistency, finishing with a 3.09 ERA and surpassing the 200-strikeout mark. He’s expanded his arsenal, leaning not just on his blistering fastball but also a sharper slider and a more confident changeup, plus other pitches. The results have been clear: he looks more like the steady, composed pitcher the Yankees envisioned when they signed him to anchor the rotation behind Gerrit Cole.

The weight of October on one arm

The situation is simple but heavy. If Rodón thrives, the Yankees likely extend their season another day and push the series to a winner-take-all finale. If he falters, the campaign ends in bitter fashion, remembered not for the September surge but for the October stumble.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s no exaggeration to say the Yankees’ season now rests on his left arm. Like a quarterback needing one final drive in the fourth quarter, Rodón must set the tone, protect the bullpen, and give the offense a chance to breathe. His job isn’t just to pitch well—it’s to steady the entire team in a moment that could define his tenure in pinstripes.

One last chance to respond

The Red Sox have the momentum, but the Yankees still have Carlos Rodón. If he can harness the composure he’s shown all year and silence Boston’s bats, New York’s hitters may only need a spark to flip the narrative. With their season on the line, the Yankees’ hopes, pride, and October dreams all come down to their star left-hander taking the mound at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.