Ex-Yankees reliever signs deal with Dodgers

Sometimes, all a player needs is one more shot and one team willing to believe there’s still something left in the tank.

That’s what the Los Angeles Dodgers offered Lou Trivino this weekend, signing the former Yankees reliever to a minor league deal.

It’s not a blockbuster signing, but it could be the kind of low-risk, high-upside move that pays off quietly.

A once-trusted arm trying to climb back

Trivino, now 33, hasn’t had a clean path since his strong stint with the Yankees in 2022.

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

That year, he posted a 1.66 ERA over 21.2 innings after being traded from Oakland, playing a key role in the Yankees’ bullpen.

But elbow issues derailed his momentum.

After missing all of 2023 and failing to return in 2024 despite minor league rehab attempts, Trivino found himself without a roster spot.

His most recent major league action came earlier this season with the San Francisco Giants, where he struggled with a 5.84 ERA in 12.1 innings.

The numbers weren’t great—but the potential still flashes

It’s easy to glance at the surface stats and move on, but the Dodgers saw something worth stashing.

While his strikeout numbers are down and he’s surrendering too many home runs, one pitch continues to shine—his sinker.

Clocking in at 94.9 mph on average, it held opposing batters to just a .176 average this season.

That kind of effectiveness on a single pitch suggests there may still be something to work with under the hood.

For a team like the Dodgers, that’s often all they need to take a chance.

A minor league deal with minor risk and some hope

The Dodgers are known for finding value in unexpected places, and Trivino fits that mold perfectly.

By signing him to a minor league deal, they take on virtually no risk, while opening the door for a potential bullpen reinforcement later in the season.

If he regains even a portion of his 2022 form, he becomes a valuable depth piece.

If not, the cost is negligible—and that’s what makes these kinds of moves worth watching.

A former Yankee trying to prove there’s still something there

Trivino’s time with the Yankees showed he could handle big moments when healthy.

But injuries have left him playing catch-up ever since, trying to recapture the rhythm and confidence that once made him a high-leverage option.

Now, with the Dodgers offering him another shot, he gets a chance to rewrite his story.

It may not happen overnight, but a strong showing in the minors could force the door open.

There’s value in a veteran arm—even when it’s fading

Not every comeback story makes headlines, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth following.

Trivino is chasing one last opportunity to prove he belongs, and the Dodgers are giving him that chance.

Whether it turns into anything more remains to be seen, but for now, he’s got something every player wants—another chance.

