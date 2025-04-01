Ex-Yankees fan-favorite infielder already injured after 2 games

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees made a tough — and for many fans, emotional — decision this past offseason when they let infielder Gleyber Torres walk in free agency.

Despite being a beloved presence in the Bronx and a consistent presence in the lineup, the front office couldn’t ignore the glaring defensive issues any longer.

Torres Bets on Himself in Detroit

Torres, now 28, ended up signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, aiming to anchor their infield and re-establish his value ahead of a longer contract down the line. The deal was widely seen as a “prove it” pact — a chance for Gleyber to show he’s still one of the better offensive second basemen in the game while patching up the defensive side.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the script flipped early.

In just the second game of the season, Torres suffered an oblique injury while hitting a home run. It was the kind of cruel twist that baseball often deals out: triumph in the swing, trouble on the follow-through. After playing at least 154 games in each of the last two seasons, missing time this early is a frustrating setback for a player betting big on himself in a contract year.

Yankees’ Reasoning Rooted in the Field

The Yankees’ decision to move on from Torres wasn’t just about dollars and cents. It was also about defense.

While Torres posted solid offensive numbers — and was still young enough to be entering his prime — his defensive efficiency never quite improved to the level New York needed. The advanced metrics were often unkind, and there were frequent lapses that cost the team in critical spots.

Adding to the decision was Torres’ reluctance to move to third base when approached. With the Yankees shifting their infield structure and looking for more versatility and range, his unwillingness to change roles likely factored into the separation.

It was a classic crossroads: one side needing flexibility, the other holding ground. The Yankees pivoted to Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base this offseason, and the rewards are already fruitful.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Risky Gamble That Might Not Pay Off

Torres had hoped that a strong 2025 season in Detroit might reignite his value on the open market — or possibly even earn him a long-term home with the Tigers. But with an early oblique strain now slowing his momentum, the path forward becomes a bit more murky.

In the meantime, the Yankees have moved on, patching together their infield with younger options and utility players, still searching for the right long-term solution at second base. And while some fans will always remember Torres’ breakout years fondly, New York decided it was time to move forward — even if that meant letting go of a fan favorite.