Spring training box scores lie to you every February, but velocity never does. That’s why the most interesting thing about the New York Yankees dropping a sleepy 2–0 opener to the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium wasn’t the loss. It was the right arm humming in the Florida sun.

Rodriguez Didn’t Just Pitch — He Announced Himself

Elmer Rodriguez looked like a guy tired of being called “organizational depth.” Three innings, three hits, no walks, and the kind of fastball life that forces scouts to stop pretending they’re casually watching. When a pitcher is touching 97 in his first Grapefruit outing, that’s not background noise — that’s a message.

The Yankees suddenly have a lot invested in velocity-driven pitching development, and Rodriguez fits that mold perfectly. He ran a 2.50 ERA across the minors last year and reached Triple-A, which means this isn’t some lottery-ticket kid throwing hard in A-ball. This is a near-ready arm with real shape on his stuff and actual command.

Even the lone strikeout told a story. Striking out top Baltimore prospect Samuel Basallo with a 95-mph sinker isn’t just a nice spring stat — that’s a pitch that plays in the Bronx when the games count.

Elmer Rodríguez registers the first strikeout of Spring Training!



MLB's No. 82 overall prospect (@Yankees) strikes out No. 8 prospect Samuel Basallo to cap a 1-2-3 inning. pic.twitter.com/6naWe3DhW7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 20, 2026

The Alonso Swing That Changed a Boring Afternoon

For five innings, the game had all the tension of a backfield scrimmage. Then one mistake happened. One.

A hanging curve from Bradley Hanner met the barrel of Pete Alonso, now wearing orange after that massive $155 million deal, and suddenly the scoreboard mattered. Two runs, one swing, and that was basically the whole afternoon.

That’s baseball in February. Pitchers are ahead, hitters are late, and one bad spin ruins a stat line.

Regulars Showed Up… Sort Of

The Yankees didn’t exactly roll out the A-team, but there were enough real names to keep it interesting. Austin Wells played behind the played, won one challenge and lost two, while Jose Caballero and Jazz Chisholm Jr. gave the lineup some legitimacy.

Chisholm reaching base twice in two plate appearances is the most Jazz stat imaginable. Loud, chaotic, effective. The Yankees didn’t trade for him to be steady — they traded for the spark, the swagger, the occasional moment that wakes up a dugout half asleep in August.

Amed Rosario getting reps matters too. Depth wins divisions, and the Yankees learned that the hard way last season.

Quiet Bullpen, Loud Implications

Lost in the Rodriguez story was how clean the relief work looked, besides Hanner. Jake Bird tossed a scoreless inning, and Carson Coleman punching out the side is exactly the kind of spring headline that turns into a real bullpen role by June.

The Yankees don’t need heroes out there. They need strikes. And maybe one or two surprise arms that manager Aaron Boone trusts when the game isn’t scripted.

Next Stop: Tampa, And Another Arm Worth Watching

Saturday’s matchup with the Detroit Tigers at George Steinbrenner Field might technically be another exhibition, but it won’t feel like one if Carlos Lagrange brings the same triple-digit chaos he flashed in the minors.

That’s the real story of this Yankees spring. Not wins, not losses, not even the lineup experiments. It’s the arms. Power arms, suddenly everywhere, forcing their way into conversations the front office didn’t expect to have this early.

February games fade fast. Velocity sticks. And Rodriguez just made sure people remember his name.