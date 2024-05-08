Dominant Yankees bullpen is creating a foundation that will pay huge dividends in the playoffs

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are winning close games this season thanks to their stellar bullpen. Through the first 37 games of the 2024 MLB campaign, the Yankees (24-13) have won 12 games decided by one point.

Their relief unit leads the Majors in Era (2.22) and saves (16), while having conceded the second-fewest home runs (seven) to opposing batting orders. Their reliability goes beyond that, though.

Yankees’ bullpen has teetered on perfection for a considerable stretch

May 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA;

Following their three-game series sweep over the Detroit Tigers which ended on Sunday, May 5, Zach Braziller of the New York Post noted that their bullpen hadn’t given up an earned run in over 23 innings, and only three earned runs over their last 43 innings pitched, all this coming amid their MLB-leading 27 games decided by three runs or less.

That did come to an end on Tuesday in their 10-3 win over the Houston Astros. While they blew out the Astros, they entered the ninth inning without giving up a run yet again until Michael Tonkin allowed two runs off of a Trey Cabbage single to right field. That just goes to show how impressive the streak was, despite the minor blunder.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone likes what he’s seeing from his relievers

Oct 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA;

Braziller shared this quote from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who recently spoke highly of his relievers:

“To win a lot of close games, you’ve got to have contributions from an entire bullpen,’’ manager Aaron Boone said. “Maybe we hang around in a game we’re down [and rally for a win], but in also being able to close out some games, it’s a credit to that pen.”

How the Yankees’ bullpen can translate their torrid pace in a potential World Series run in the 2024 Playoffs

Behind closer Clay Holmes, who isn’t giving hitters any room to breathe with an MLB-leading unblemished ERA (0.00), the Yankees are establishing a culture of dependability that will translate later on down the road.

His leadup men, Ian Hamilton (13 strikeouts) and Caleb Ferguson (16 K) don’t fall far behind Holmes’ blistering 18 K’s on the year. The entire staff, also including Caleb Ferguson and Victor Gonzalez, are controlling their walk rates and keeping teams from waging late-game surges.

This recipe for success will come in handy for the Yankees in what is looking like a season where they’ll make a deep playoff run, though it’s still early in the year.