When the New York Yankees traded Nestor Cortes and young infielder Caleb Durbin to the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2025 season, they weren’t just looking for bullpen help—they were chasing dominance. In return, they got Devin Williams, a two-time All-Star reliever with a devastating changeup and a career ERA hovering under 2.00. On paper, it looked like the missing piece for a team built to win right now.

But baseball isn’t played on paper, and the Yankees quickly learned that expectations can turn on you.

Williams’ First Year in Pinstripes Fell Short

Williams’ 2025 campaign in New York was uneven at best. He finished with a 4.79 ERA, a number that would’ve been unthinkable just a year prior. There were flashes of the dominant reliever the Yankees thought they had acquired—moments where his fastball-changeup combo made even elite hitters look foolish—but too often, he couldn’t find the zone or the rhythm that once made him untouchable.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It wasn’t all bad. Williams rebounded down the stretch and put together a strong final month, helping stabilize a bullpen that was otherwise up and down. He even pitched well in October, showing some of that trademark confidence that had disappeared for much of the summer. Still, the season as a whole left both the Yankees and their fans wondering what went wrong.

Dodgers Could Be a Perfect Fit

Now a free agent, Williams is already drawing attention—and according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the teams showing interest. “The Dodgers are once again seeking a reliever on the free-agent market, which includes at least one familiar target from last winter,” Ardaya wrote on X. “Two-time All-Star reliever Devin Williams.”

For Yankees fans, the idea of Williams thriving in Los Angeles would sting. The Dodgers have a reputation for reviving careers, finding ways to get more out of pitchers who seemed lost elsewhere. If Williams signs there and returns to form—say, posting another sub-2.00 ERA season—it would be a painful reminder of what could have been.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

What Comes Next for the Yankees

As of now, there’s no indication the Yankees plan to make a strong push to bring Williams back. Their offseason priorities appear to be elsewhere, perhaps focused more on lineup consistency or starting pitching depth. Still, the book isn’t closed. Williams has expressed openness to returning to the Bronx, despite the criticism and boos he faced during his rough patches. That says something about his character—and his belief that he can still thrive in pinstripes.

And he might be right. Williams’ career numbers remain impressive: a 2.45 ERA and 465 strikeouts in just under 300 innings. His stuff hasn’t vanished; it just betrayed him at times in 2025. With the right adjustments and a confidence boost, that electric changeup could make him elite again if his team is patient.

A Chance for Redemption

The Yankees have been known to turn around struggling pitchers before, but so have the Dodgers. Both organizations understand the delicate mix of analytics, mechanics, and confidence that can unlock a player’s best self. Williams sits right on that edge—one tweak away from brilliance, one wrong move from mediocrity.

So where does he go from here? That’s the intriguing part. Whether he ends up in Los Angeles, New York, or somewhere else entirely, Devin Williams still feels like a story unfinished. The Yankees might move on, but they’ll definitely be watching—because if the Dodgers get him right, they’ll be reminded just how fine the line is between disappointment and redemption.