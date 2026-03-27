The New York Yankees are fortunate enough to employ three solid catchers. One of them, Austin Wells, has developed excellent game-calling and framing skills and boasts untapped offensive potential. The backup, JC Escarra, didn’t fare that well with the bat last year, but is a solid defender behind the plate and can take a walk. Ben Rice, the emergency backstop, is more of a first baseman these days, but is by far the best of the bunch offensively.

The Yankees love Wells’ skillset, and he is the unquestioned starter behind the plate. Rice rarely plays as a catcher, but does so at first base or the DH spot. The one with the most playing time concerns is Escarra, but he doesn’t complain and understands his role to perfection.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, however, is appreciative of what he can do on the field and says he thinks he is a ‘top 10 or 15’ talent at the position.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees See Him As A Top 15 Catcher

“There’s no doubt in my mind that, if he played regularly, he’d be a top 10, 15 catcher on both sides of the ball. I feel that strongly about him,” Boone said about his reserve catcher.

"There's no doubt in my mind that, if he played regularly, he'd be a top 10, 15 catcher on both sides of the ball. I feel that strongly about him." – Aaron Boone, on J.C. Escarra. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) March 27, 2026

Escarra, 30, had to grind it out to get to where he is at the moment. After being released from the Baltimore Orioles organization, he played in independent circuits and the Mexican and Puerto Rican winter leagues before signing a minor league deal with the Yankees. He made their 2025 Opening Day roster and retained his role as a backup catcher for the 2026 campaign.

Escarra has the heart of a fighter and, according to Boone, enough talent to be in the top half of the league when compared to his peers. Whether he has a point or not remains up for debate, of course, as there are plenty of quality catchers around the league. He is a good organizational guy who seems tailor-made for the Yankees’ backup role, though, and that’s all that matters.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Room To Improve

Last year, he took 98 plate appearances and hit .202/.296/.333 with two home runs and 11 RBI. He had a 79 wRC+ and 0.5 fWAR. It was also his first MLB campaign, but his minor league performance (.749 OPS) suggests that he can be much better than his 2025 version.

Defensively, Escarra is a solid framer and game-caller, smart enough to get the best out of every pitcher. His blocking and throwing skills aren’t particularly impressive, but the overall package makes for a solid player in a part-time role.

Unless something happens to Wells, Escarra’s playing time prospects aren’t very encouraging. Boone, however, appears to feel confident in his abilities if he ever needs to step up and take an expanded role.