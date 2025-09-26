Do the Yankees get a huge boost offensively from playing at home?

One of the topics that have been discussed the most regarding the Yankees and their MVP candidate Aaron Judge is the role that Yankee Stadium plays in production.

It’s commonly believed by fans that Yankee Stadium is a place where you can easily boost your offensive production, and with the short right field porch creating unicorn home runs, its easy to see how fans would believe that.

Is Aaron Judge just a home-field merchant, someone who feasts of the little-league dimensions in right field, or is Yankee Stadium more of a pitcher’s park than people think?

Delving into the numbers, we’re going to try and figure out if Aaron Judge, and the Yankees as a whole, are producing fraudulent home run and SLG% numbers due to their ballpark or not.

Which Yankees Have the Most to Gain From Yankee Stadium?

Yankee Stadium is the perfect ballpark for left-handed hitters who have high flyball rates and pull a lot of those flyballs, increasing home run totals artifically.

Cody Bellinger is a better power hitter at Yankee Stadium this year than he is on the road, but why don’t other lefties on the team follow suit?

Sure, Jazz Chisholm has a lower OPS on the road, but his HR/FB% only decreases by 0.7% when he hits away from Yankee Stadium, and Trent Grisham’s HR/FB% and OPS are way worse when he plays at home.

That’s because our understanding of who the short porch helps is completely overstated, assuming that hitters who crush the baseball need the short porch to hit it out.

The Yankees get their lefties to pull the ball in the air because it’s an advantage in all 30 ballparks to do so, there isn’t a field where opposite field flyballs from left-handed hitters produce a higher wOBA than pulled ones.

Guys with excellent Barrel% numbers such as Jazz Chisholm, Trent Grisham, and Ben Rice have swings that should produce power regardless of field dimensions, but someone like Cody Bellinger is a bit different.

He doesn’t produce excellent EVs and doesn’t have an elite Barrel%, so he stands to benefit more from a shorter right field since his home run balls have the least distance of the bunch.

I’m not sure that Bellinger would be on the verge of his first 30 HR season since he won NL MVP in 2019 without Yankee Stadium, but I am sure that Ben Rice would be as good if not better in other ballparks.

Yankee Stadium has a high HR factor for lefties and there are homers that every lefty on the Yankees wouldn’t have if the short porch was pushed further back, but it takes away some elements of their game too.

Lefties on the Yankees have 145 home runs, leading all of baseball in terms of left-handed HRs as a team, but they’re 19th in batting average (.241) because the ballpark takes away a lot of hits.

It’s the fourth-worst ballpark for hitting singles according to Baseball Savant in 2025, resulting in a good but not game-breaking 102 Park Factor for lefties.

Sure, Yankee Stadium helps lefties, but if you’re hitting baseballs that would go in all 30 ballparks, it’s not giving you enough of a boost to outweigh the hit it’ll take on your batting average.

When we look at the right-handed side of the batter’s box, the situtation gets a lot worse offensively.

Yankee Stadium Doesn’t Feel Like Home For Aaron Judge

Yankee Stadium presents one advantage for right-handed hitters, and that’s the home run ball.

It’s 11th in HR Factor for righties this season, but every other offensive metric is tanked by its dimensions which both rob you of hits and create little room for error on barreled flyballs.

It’s in the bottom three for hits and singles and in the bottom six for doubles, which makes what Aaron Judge is doing offensively pretty insane.

He’s going to win the batting title in the ballpark with arguably the worst conditions to pick up hits for righties according to Baseball Savant.

Furthermore, if Judge played all of his games at Yankee Stadium, he’d have eight fewer career home runs in regular and postseason play, indicating his spray chart isn’t perfectly designed for the Bronx.

There isn’t a meaningful gap in opposite-field flyballs based on whether he’s at home or not, he’s at 38.4% on the road and 42.5% at home, not a number that would dramatically affect on the production we’ve seen in 2025.

That loss in distance might not matter that much if you’re a lefty hitting it to right field, where a barreled flyball to the pullside will still clear the short porch.

With righties not having that porch, it just turns barrels into outs, hurting Aaron Judge and his ability to put up ridiculous home run numbers.

How many home runs could he have if he played in a ballpark with neutral effects on right-handed hitters or even better, favorable dimensions for righties.

Yankee Stadium is the perfect ballpark for some hitters, but if you don’t fit the description of a lefty with good pull rates, odds are its not going to help your offensive numbers much.