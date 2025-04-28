Did the Yankees sign another Cy Young candidate? They just might have

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the New York Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal this offseason, they certainly had big expectations.

What they might not have anticipated was getting full-blown Cy Young-level production right out of the gate.

Fried has been a savior for a Yankees rotation that desperately needed stability after Gerrit Cole was ruled out for the 2025 season.

Over his first 37.2 innings in pinstripes, Fried hosts a jaw-dropping 1.43 ERA and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Fried shut down the Blue Jays after a rocky first inning

In game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, Fried faced early pressure.

Toronto managed to scrape a run across in the first inning, but Fried slammed the door shut after that, settling in to dominate across six innings of work.

The 30-year-old tossed 101 pitches, giving up just six hits and allowing one earned run. It wasn’t a start fueled by overwhelming strikeout numbers — it was pure efficiency, generating weak contact and relying on his elite fastball command.

Max Fried’s fastball is an elite weapon

At the moment, Fried’s fastball is performing at an absurdly high level.

He owns a 98% fastball run value, meaning hitters simply aren’t doing damage against it.

Throwing his four-seam fastball 37.5% of the time, Fried is holding opponents to a .140 batting average and a .220 slugging rate against the pitch. Those are elite figures by any standard, especially considering how often he leans on it in key moments.

Even more impressive, Fried’s sweeping slider has been untouchable.

Opposing hitters have yet to record a hit against it in 2025, giving Fried another devastating weapon in his arsenal to keep batters guessing.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What happens when Gerrit Cole returns?

It’s almost hard to imagine how dangerous this Yankees rotation could be when Gerrit Cole makes his anticipated return in 2026.

If Fried continues to pitch like this, the Yankees could have one of the most dominant one-two punches in all of baseball — the kind of top-end rotation that wins playoff series.

Of course, staying healthy will be key.

Both Fried and Cole have dealt with injuries in the past, but the Yankees’ investment in high-level pitching talent is already paying dividends.

Max Fried is earning every dollar of his contract

In an offseason full of big money contracts and high-stakes decisions, the Yankees’ move to sign Max Fried might end up being the best of the bunch.

He’s not just filling a spot — he’s thriving, leading, and carrying the pitching staff when they need him the most.

If he keeps this up, Fried could find himself in the thick of the Cy Young conversation — and the Yankees could find themselves positioned exactly where they hoped to be when they opened the checkbook.

