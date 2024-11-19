Could Yankees’ Rookie of the Year winner become their No. 2 in 2025?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil became the American League Rookie of the Year on Monday, barely edging out Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser 15-13 in first-place votes. It was a tight race, but the Yanks’ young fireballer came out on top.

Luis Gil is an ascending star

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Gil won the award by posting a brilliant 3.50 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 151.2 innings pitched, with 171 strikeouts. He also delivered an incredible 15-7 record. Those numbers were more than enough to give him an edge over everyone else, including Cowser and the other finalist, battery mate Austin Wells.

As good as those numbers were, that’s not Gil’s ceiling. The Yankees right-hander is capable of much more. In the first half, for example, he looked absolutely unhittable. What if he can show more consistency in 2025? What if he remains healthy all year and surpasses 180 frames? With his ability to pump high-spin, high-velo fastballs, and filthy sliders and changeups, reaching 170-180 frames in 2025 can put him in the upper echelon of American League pitchers.

The Yankees know there is more untapped potential in Gil

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Gil had a first half to remember, with a 3.17 ERA. However, it wasn’t like he was a disaster after the break: he posted a 4.20 ERA since the Midsummer Classic. He beat his previous career-high in innings pitched by a lot, which means that he should be better prepared to keep his stamina and stuff over the second half, at least in theory.

Gil now has three pitches that can miss bats in his fastball, his slider, and his changeup. All three had a whiff rate over 25 percent and an xwOBA lower than .315, according to his Baseball Savant page.

His biggest step forward in 2024 was in the control department, and he still finished the year with a 12.1 percent walk rate. Who’s to say that he can’t bring it further down in 2025? It’s certainly in the cards with better preparation, execution, and confidence. If he can bring that down to the 10-11 range, it would be a significant gain.

The Yankees know that Gil has a bit more upside even after his fantastic 2024. Will he ever reach it? Can he leapfrog Carlos Rodon and become the number two pitcher in the staff behind Gerrit Cole? We’ll find out in a few months.