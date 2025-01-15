Could Yankees pursue championship-caliber infielder on short-term deal?

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been deliberate this offseason, carefully weighing their options to bolster an infield in need of a spark. With Gleyber Torres now calling Detroit home, the Yankees face a glaring hole at second base. Jazz Chisholm’s flexibility to play both second and third gives them options, but it’s clear they need another impact bat.

Enter Alex Bregman, a player who could be the solution to their infield riddle—if the Yankees are willing to roll the financial dice.

A Short-Term Deal Could Bridge the Gap

According to Jack Curry of the YES Network, Bregman is open to considering short-term deals with higher annual salaries, a potential game-changer for the Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger brings championship pedigree and elite defensive skills to the table, making him an attractive option for a team desperate to take the next step. Bregman’s willingness to sign a shorter contract could align with the Yankees’ aversion to long-term commitments, especially as they aim to stay flexible for future moves.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

While this would push the Yankees over the $301 million luxury tax threshold, it’s the kind of bold move that signals a win-now mentality. However, to pull this off, general manager Brian Cashman would need to move Marcus Stroman and a significant chunk of his $18.5 million salary to create just enough financial breathing room.

What Bregman Brings to the Table

Despite a slight dip in his numbers in 2024, Bregman remains one of the most well-rounded players in baseball. Last season, he hit .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. His strikeout rate was an elite 13.6%, though his walk rate fell to 6.9%, a surprising drop for a player known for his plate discipline. Even with these slight regressions, Bregman posted a solid 4.1 WAR, proving he’s still a valuable offensive contributor.

Defensively, Bregman continues to shine as one of the best third basemen in the game, though he’s reportedly open to a move to second base if needed. This versatility adds another layer of appeal for the Yankees, who could slide Jazz Chisholm into whatever position Bregman doesn’t occupy. Adding his elite glove and dependable bat could instantly transform the Yankees into the most formidable team in the American League.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Financial Hurdle

Bregman won’t come cheap, even on a short-term deal. His annual salary would likely exceed $25 million, pushing the Yankees well beyond the fourth luxury tax threshold. While the Bombers have rarely shied away from big financial commitments, this would require more than just writing a large check—it would mean maneuvering their payroll with precision.

Moving Marcus Stroman’s contract becomes a necessity in this scenario. The Yankees have been trying to shop Stroman for weeks, knowing that his $18.5 million salary for 2025 is a major obstacle to making other moves. However, even if they unload a significant portion of his contract, the Yankees would still face luxury tax penalties.

The question then becomes: how much is too much? If Bregman’s presence is the difference between another postseason heartbreak and a World Series title, perhaps the Yankees can justify the financial hit.

A Move That Tilts the Scales

Adding Bregman to a roster already brimming with talent—Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Aaron Judge, and Cody Bellinger among them—could tilt the scales in the Yankees’ favor. This is the type of move that not only secures the American League pennant but also gives them a fighting chance against juggernaut National League teams like the Dodgers.

For the Yankees, this isn’t just about filling a positional need; it’s about making a statement. A short-term deal for Bregman could be the final piece of the puzzle, one that transforms them from contenders into favorites. It’s a gamble, but one the Yankees may have to take if they want to end their championship drought.