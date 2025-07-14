Could Yankees flip high-upside starting pitcher in deadline surprise?

The Yankees roll into the All-Star break with clear needs and even clearer urgency to plug the gaps.

They desperately need a power-hitting third baseman who can handle the position defensively, plus another reliable arm.

General manager Brian Cashman will have to get creative to balance what the Yankees give up against what they get back.

Will Warren’s name surfaces in trade chatter

According to the New York Post, one anonymous scout floated that the Yankees might be willing to include Will Warren in trade talks.

It’s an intriguing possibility because Warren, at 26, still feels like a pitcher scratching the surface of what he might become.

If the Yankees decide Luis Gil’s imminent return and Ryan Yarbrough’s recovery shore up the rotation enough, Warren could be expendable.

But moving him also risks creating the exact type of pitching hole they’re trying so hard to avoid.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Warren’s year shows promise despite rocky stretches

The start of 2025 wasn’t kind to Will Warren. His ERA ballooned early, but lately there have been real signs of growth.

Through 93.1 innings, Warren holds a 4.63 ERA, but his strikeout rate is impressive — punching out 28% of hitters, landing him in the 84th percentile.

He’s also above average in barrel rate and ground ball rate, keeping him from tipping into disaster territory.

Think of him like a rough gemstone: not polished yet, but already flashing serious brilliance if the light hits just right.

June offered a glimpse of Warren’s potential

Warren’s best work came in June, posting a sparkling 2.86 ERA across 28.1 innings, showing off his ability to command a game.

July’s been shakier, though mostly due to one ugly start against the Blue Jays where he was rocked for eight earned runs.

Since that meltdown, he’s bounced back well, giving up just one earned run combined over his last two outings.

That resilience matters. It tells the Yankees he’s not fragile when adversity hits, a trait that’s tough to teach.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Warren’s pitch arsenal draws attention

Warren works with a solid four-pitch mix: a four-seam fastball, sweeper, sinker and changeup, giving hitters different looks.

His four-seamer has been especially effective, holding batters to a .194 average — a fantastic figure that points to high-end stuff.

It’s why even with bumps along the road, rival scouts see a pitcher who could blossom into a mid-rotation fixture or more.

Trading Warren means betting big on present over future

The Yankees could very well use Warren’s upside as a lure to land a star third baseman or bullpen help before the deadline.

But dealing him now means parting with a cost-controlled arm who’s trending up, all for a win-now push that might fall short.

If he turns into a front-line starter elsewhere, fans will wonder why the Yankees were so quick to let him go.

We’ve already seen this story once before with Michael King, who’s now a frontline starter for the Padres.