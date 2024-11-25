Could Yankees cut bait with $15 million aging utility man?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At the start of the 2024 season, the Yankees hoped veteran utility man DJ LeMahieu could recover from his injury struggles and reclaim a regular spot in the infield. With third base open for competition, LeMahieu, a proven defensive asset, seemed like a logical choice to step up.

The Yankees Can’t Justify Another Bad Year

Unfortunately, LeMahieu’s offensive production continued its decline, and he failed to capitalize on the opportunity. The 36-year-old appeared in only 67 games due to injuries, struggling to contribute at the plate. Over that limited sample, he hit .204/.269/.259 with two home runs, 26 RBIs, and a meager 52 wRC+. Once a reliable contributor, LeMahieu became one of the least productive offensive players on the team.

Despite management’s hopes for a rebound, his downward trend left the Yankees with difficult decisions. With two years and $30 million remaining on his deal—at $15 million per season—it won’t be easy to part ways with him. However, the Yankees may need to prioritize more efficient use of his roster spot, even if that means eating the remaining money on his contract.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Decline in the Numbers

The numbers tell a stark story of LeMahieu’s decline. He ranked among the league’s worst in hard-hit rate, barrel percentage, and average exit velocity. His ability to drive the ball with authority has all but disappeared, and while his plate discipline remains serviceable, his overall contact quality is plummeting. His .055 isolated power (ISO) was the worst of his career, a clear sign of diminished slugging capability.

Incredibly, six of his 26 RBIs came in a single game, further highlighting the inconsistency in his offensive contributions. Over 228 plate appearances, LeMahieu posted a -0.5 WAR, a disappointing statistic for such a small sample size. By the end of the season, he was 48% worse than the average MLB hitter, offering little value at the plate.

Defensive Contributions and Role Limitations

Defensively, LeMahieu still shines. He remains a versatile option, capable of playing effectively at nearly every infield position. However, his declining offensive numbers and lack of speed make it nearly impossible to justify using him as a regular starter. LeMahieu ranked in the 20th percentile in sprint speed, limiting his value on the basepaths as well.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With Oswaldo Cabrera emerging as the Yankees’ preferred utility option, LeMahieu’s role has diminished further. Cabrera, who is younger, more cost-effective, and capable of delivering better offensive production, has essentially surpassed him on the depth chart.

What’s Next for LeMahieu?

The Yankees may explore free agency to find a more suitable player for LeMahieu’s roster spot. At the very least, they need a backup who offers more offensive upside and versatility. For now, LeMahieu remains an expensive depth piece, occupying a valuable roster spot without providing the expected returns.

If LeMahieu can rebound to even an 85 wRC+—still below league average—it would be a marked improvement over his 2024 performance. However, the odds of a significant turnaround seem slim. His declining physical tools and lack of speed suggest that his best days are behind him. For the Yankees, the challenge will be finding a way to maximize their roster while managing the financial burden of his contract.