Could the Yankees unload $200 million for star pitcher?

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have a golden opportunity this off-season to make a significant investment in a star pitcher. With the MLB market relatively thin, all eyes are on Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is expected to be posted this upcoming winter.

General manager Brian Cashman witnessed Yamamoto’s impressive performance, throwing a no-hitter just a few weeks ago. The Yankees may face competition landing Yamamoto, however.

Yamamoto’s Potential Impact

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to draw considerable interest from multiple teams. The New York Mets, in particular, are poised to lead the way in a bidding war. The Mets’ advantage lies in their previous acquisition of Yamamoto’s friend, Kodai Senga, last season. Both players share the same agent, creating a favorable situation for the Mets to connect the two and leverage the familiarity factor.

Rodon’s Underwhelming Performance

While the Yankees made a significant investment of $162 million in Carlos Rodon last off-season, the results were far from satisfactory. At 30 years old, Rodon struggled, finishing with a 6.85 ERA across 64.1 innings. He recorded a career-low 60.5% left-on-base rate and a meager 27.1% ground ball rate. New York is hoping for a turnaround from Rodon, but they are also considering making another substantial move for a pitcher like Yamamoto.

Yamamoto’s Impressive Stats

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, at just 25 years old, showcased remarkable skills in the JPPL, tossing 164 innings this year (171 in total) with an impressive 1.21 ERA. He allowed only 117 hits, 22 earned runs, two homers, and struck out 169 batters. His consistency in pitching over 170 innings for three consecutive years makes him an attractive prospect for the Bronx Bombers, who are in need of durable arms.

Pitching Needs for the Yankees

With the expected departures of Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, and Domingo German this off-season, the Yankees will have financial flexibility to invest in pitching. While reinforcing the batting order remains a priority, the emergence of promising prospects and the anticipated return of Jasson Dominguez in 2024 could shift the focus toward acquiring a star pitcher.

Yankees’ Strategic Moves

The Yankees may consider acquiring Yamamoto this off-season while reserving some funds for a potential pursuit of Juan Soto, a standout talent in the open market. Trading for Soto and signing a star pitcher could bolster the team’s chances of making a run at a World Series in 2024. However, such a turnaround will require careful planning and sound decision-making.

The New York Yankees have a significant opportunity this off-season to strengthen their pitching roster with the potential acquisition of Yamamoto. Balancing their roster and investments strategically will be crucial in their pursuit of a successful 2024 season. New York needs to make the right moves to secure a brighter future for the franchise.