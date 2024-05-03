Could the Yankees promote star outfield prospect this season?

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees appear well-stocked in the outfield as the trade deadline approaches this summer. They’ve invested significantly in the area, bringing in high-profile players like Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, along with depth option Trent Grisham.

Prospect Developments

However, the Bombers are also excited about two outfield prospects who are making their way up the ranks and preparing for a full-time transition to MLB in 2025. Dominguez is currently on the mend from Tommy John surgery and plans to play in several rehab games in the minors before his potential promotion later this summer. His return could provide a late-season and playoff boost.

Sep 9, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, the Yankees might consider promoting one of their top prospects, Spencer Jones, who has begun the 2024 season with impressive stats in AA.

Over 14 games, Jones boasts a .288/.354/.475 slash line, with two home runs, nine RBIs, and four stolen bases. Despite a high strikeout rate of 27.7% and a walk rate of 9.2%, his wRC+ has shown improvement from last year’s performance at Somerset, rising to 134.

Could the Yankees Call on Spencer Jones?

Jones demonstrated his considerable power and developing hitting skills during spring training. In 13 games with the Yankees, he hit an outstanding .444/.558/.722, achieving a 248 wRC+ and emerging as one of the team’s most promising young talents.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

While the Yankees are cautious about rushing Dominguez back from his injury, they may opt for Jones if they believe Dominguez isn’t ready, given that Jones would have nearly a full season of minor league play by then.

Currently, the Yankees rely on Grisham as their primary depth option, though he has struggled offensively, hitting just .071 with a .212 OBP across 13 games and 34 plate appearances.

Grisham’s limited playtime means the sample size is small, which may not accurately reflect his potential. However, his role with the team likely remains as a bench player until he becomes a free agent in 2026, by which time Dominguez and Jones could be fixtures in the outfield.