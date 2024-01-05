Could the Yankees land two top starting pitchers?

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

After being dormant for a couple of weeks, the Yankees‘ Hot Stove is really starting to heat up as the team looks to improve it’s starting rotation. A couple of weeks after missing out on top target Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Yanks are fully engaged at the top of the free agent and trade markets for the top available starting pitchers.

Yesterday, talks regarding NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell seemed to dominate the headlines. We learned from SNY’s Andy Martino that Snell has privately expressed interest in playing for the Yankees. Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge are also in favor of bringing in Snell which likely means a lot to Hal Steinbrenner who would ultimately have to cut that check.

Sep 19, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) smiles after the last out of the top of the sixth inning was recorded against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

There have been talks about a reunion with Jordan Montgomery, but per Martino, the Yanks seem to be more engaged with Blake Snell and that seems to be the more likely option at this point in time. Last night, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Yankees are in conversations with the White Sox regarding right-hander Dylan Cease.

Have heard the same on Yankees and Cease — they have desire to acquire him and have talked. I just wonder if after the Soto trade they’ll be the team to pay the high prospect price . https://t.co/GWH0VphnIy — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 5, 2024

Martino also echoed this report this morning and re-emphasized that the Yankees are engaged on every top available starting pitcher whether that’s on the free agent or trade markets. With things starting to heat up, the question should be asked, could New York land two top starting pitchers?

The Yankees can and should go all out

It’s been stated by multiple reporters over the past few days that the Yankees are fully committed perhaps even more so than in recent years to winning a World Series in 2024. After one of the more embarrassing seasons in the last 30 years of the franchise, there’s a lot of pressure on this organization to win and win now.

Aaron Judge won an MVP the season before last and Gerrit Cole won the Cy Young last year. The two anchors of the team are not getting any younger and the Yankees know that they have to strike while the iron is hot if they want to try and win during this window.

Blake Snell doesn’t cost anything in terms of prospect capital. Dylan Cease would hurt from a prospect perspective, but just sit back and imagine the rotation if the Yankees were to land both of them. Because of the package that it would take to get Cease, let’s say that Clarke Schmidt has to be part of the deal to get him.

If that’s the case, you’d roll into 2024 with Carlos Rodon as your fourth starter. After the year he had, this would allow him to pitch with drastically less pressure on his shoulder. In that scenario, you’d likely see the Yankees go Cole, Snell, Cease, Rodon, and Cortes with guys like Luis Gil and Will Warren (Assuming they aren’t traded) as your insurance. Newly signed free agent Cody Poteet could also provide some insurance for the rotation.

Jul 14, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches in fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Do I think the Yankees are going to acquire two top starting pitchers? No, personally I don’t. I think it’s more realistic that they’d acquire one top arm and potentially another lower end starter. However, if you’re asking me, they absolutely should try to get two top starters. They just traded for Juan Soto and showed the fanbase that they are serious, in my opinion, they need to finish the job by securing the one final hole on the roster.