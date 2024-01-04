Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole could play a big role in a potential signing of Blake Snell

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are not planning on being quiet this month. Andy Martino is reporting that the bombers are planning to have a very active January and the league expectation is that New York will add an impactful starting pitcher before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training next month.

We all know that the Yankees whiffed on Yoshinobu Yamamoto who was clearly their top pitching target of the offseason. After missing on Yamamoto, it appeared that New York’s primary target would be reuniting with former Yankee Jordan Montgomery who helped lead the Rangers to the World Series this past season.

Shota Imanaga and Blake Snell are also free agents on the market, however, initial word seemed to indicate the Yankees didn’t have a ton of interest there. If they had interest in one, it initially felt like they preferred Imanaga. However, things are really starting to turn here and now there’s some serious steam that’s starting to build with NL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell.

Martino reported today that Snell has privately indicated that he would like to play for the Yankees. It’s also appearing that New York is ramping up their interest in signing the two-time Cy Young award winner. Joel Sherman has reported that they have done extensive leg work on Snell and Jon Heyman has started bringing up NYY and Snell after previously saying it didn’t feel like a match.

Martino even reported today that the indications are that Snell is much more likely to end up in pinstripes than a Jordan Montgomery. That said, there are two players who could really play a big role in bringing Snell to the Bronx and that’s the AL Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole and the current captain and former MVP, Aaron Judge.

Yankees’ Stars Want Snell

Jon Heyman has reported that Gerrit Cole is “All In” on wanting to bring in Snell to the rotation. We already know that Gerrit Cole has a lot of pull and means a lot to the front office. In fact, Cole might’ve been the reason the Yankees didn’t choose to match Yamamoto’s offer he received from the Dodgers.

New York reportedly didn’t want to extend an offer to another starting pitcher that’s higher than the best pitcher in the game who is already on their staff. If Cole is wanting the front office to go after Snell, that’s going to mean a lot especially to Hal Steinbrenner.

However, the player with the most pull on the team is obviously Aaron Judge. Judge is the captain and leader of the Yankees. He is very close with Hal Steinbrenner and Judge has indicated that he essentially has a seat at the table in regards to the moves that New York is going to make.

It’s worth noting that Aaron Judge and Blake Snell are extremely close. Judge considers Snell to be one of his best friends and that’s likely aiding in Snell’s interest in playing for New York. The Yanks obviously have pitching needs and need to add an impactful starter. Snell is a two-time Cy Young award winner with a history of success in the AL East. Not too mention, the two best players on the team with the most pull want him on the roster.

Time will tell what ultimately happens, but things are starting to align here. Don’t be shocked if we find out this month that Snellzilla will be toeing the slab in the Bronx.