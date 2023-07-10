Could the Yankees drop former All-Star pitcher from rotation?

Jun 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees find themselves at a crossroads regarding the future of Luis Severino, whose performance has been underwhelming since his return from injury in late May.

Luis Severino’s Disappointing Comeback

Severino’s difficulties persisted into the previous week, conceding seven earned runs and ten hits in a mere 2.2 innings, resulting in a devastating 14-1 loss to the Orioles. Consequently, his ERA for the season has soared to a concerning 7.38.

Across the nine games Severino has started this season, he has allowed no less than five earned runs in four of them. Additionally, he’s given up a minimum of five hits in each of his last seven starts. With a .315 average against him this season and a career-high 1.80 WHIP, Severino’s stats are cause for alarm.

Severino’s Future With the Yankees: A Tough Decision

This period of severe struggle for Severino coincides with the time the Yankees must decide whether to re-engage him through free agency in the forthcoming offseason. With his current performance, the former All-Star’s argument to be retained next season appears weak.

Complicating matters further, the Yankees are presently on the outskirts of a playoff spot. This predicament requires the team to consider if persisting with a floundering Severino every five days is a smart strategy, given the urgency to triumph in as many games as possible.

Severino’s Immediate Outlook: A Battle for the Spot

Severino’s imminent prospect seems as gloomy as the next season. In light of injuries to Frankie Montas, Carlos Rodón, and Nestor Cortes this season, Severino was pegged to bolster the pitching lineup led by ace Gerrit Cole.

However, the situation has since changed. With Rodón resuming his role in the rotation and the promising performances of Clarke Schmidt and Domingo German, Severino’s certainty in the starting rotation is doubtful. The recent placement of Cortes on the 60-day IL indicates he won’t return until at least August. Unless the Yankees secure a new starting pitcher around the trade deadline, Severino has approximately a month to reclaim his full-time spot in the rotation.

If Severino’s struggle persists, he might face expulsion from the rotation and, worse, be relegated to the bullpen—a dire scenario for the Yankees’ pitching staff.

The Future of Severino: Uncertain Times Ahead

The question remains: can Severino rectify his performance, or will he be confined to the bullpen going forward? As the scenario unravels, only time will provide the definitive answer.

