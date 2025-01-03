Can Yankees’ first base investment turn back the MVP clock?

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The peak version of the New York Yankees‘ new first baseman Paul Goldschmidt extended from 2013, when he delivered a 156 wRC+ and 6.0 fWAR in his second MLB season, until his MVP year in 2022 when he posted a 175 wRC+ with 6.8 fWAR.

He remained solid in 2023 (122 wRC+, 3.4 fWAR) but took a step back in 2024, with a league-average offensive output (100 wRC+) and 1.1 fWAR in 154 games. The Yankees are making a bet on the 37-year-old future Hall of Fame candidate to rebound, at least (preferably) to his 2023 version.

Paul Goldschmidt knows he can elevate his play

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The slugger himself talked to the media about joining the Yankees on Thursday and revealed that he knows he is better than what he did and showed this past season:

“I want to play at a high level. … The feeling was like, ‘Man, I’m better than this,'” Goldschmidt said, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “That was my feeling last year, but you’ve got to go out and prove it. If you don’t perform, you’re not going to be playing, and I think that’s the truth in this game and in life and that’s something we’ve all dealt with really our whole lives.”

The Yankees could use vintage Goldschmidt

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt has been in this game long enough to know that numbers are the ones determining whether he has something left in the tank or not. At least he will be surrounded by a better lineup on the Bronx, and arguably a more suitable stadium, too.

The Yankees certainly hope he can turn back the clock and resemble that incredible slugger who led a franchise for about a decade and was capable of consistently putting up 140-170 wRC+ campaigns.

Even if Goldschmidt only delivers league average performance, it would be a huge upgrade over what the Yankees had in 2023-24 fron their first basemen. The hope, however, is that he can be an actual asset offensively and defensively, just like he was for the vast majority of his career.