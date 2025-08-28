Bullpen performance will dictate Yankees’ fate in the stretch run

The New York Yankees begin a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, and nothing short of dominance will suffice.

The White Sox, the American League’s worst team, represent an opportunity for the Yankees to build momentum before September’s daunting trials.

The calm before the storm

After finishing the White Sox series, the Yankees immediately dive into a grueling 12-game stretch against postseason-caliber opponents.

That slate includes the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox—rivals who thrive in high-stakes environments.

New York’s record against those clubs stands at a dismal 7-19 this year, making redemption the unshakable theme of the next two weeks.

These games will determine whether the Yankees are genuine World Series contenders or pretenders who crumble when challenged by equals.

It’s a gauntlet that will test not just talent but toughness, a stretch demanding resilience every single night.

Bullpen woes under the spotlight

At the heart of New York’s biggest question mark lies its bullpen, a group that has endured a rocky August.

With a 4.88 ERA this month—ranking just 24th in the majors—the bullpen has too often squandered leads or surrendered momentum.

The numbers are discouraging, but they also underscore the bullpen’s volatility, one that can swing series in either direction.

Aaron Boone still has a handful of reliable arms he leans on, though even those trusted names face heavy workloads.

David Bednar, acquired midseason, has posted a steady 3.18 ERA with the Yankees, often pitching with poise in tight contests.

Luke Weaver has been equally strong, his 2.70 ERA proof of a pitcher thriving in the Bronx spotlight when opportunities arise.

Tim Hill has quietly chipped in with consistency, carrying a 2.73 ERA, while Fernando Cruz offers strikeout-heavy upside now that he’s off the injured list.

Cruz, with 56 strikeouts in 33.2 innings, brings swing-and-miss dominance that Boone will need to leverage against dangerous lineups.

The Williams factor

While the trusted quartet has held its ground, the Yankees’ fate in September may hinge on Devin Williams’ resurgence.

Williams has endured a rocky season, carrying a 5.01 ERA that betrays the elite talent he showcased before joining the Yankees.

Yet recently, he has looked like his old self—posting 6.1 scoreless innings and racking up 15 strikeouts across seven outings.

That dominant stretch is precisely the version New York envisioned, a reminder of why Williams was such a coveted addition.

When Williams’ changeup is darting like a mirage in the desert, hitters swing as though chasing shadows they can’t catch.

Doval’s high-octane gamble

Camilo Doval, however, remains the true wild card. His Yankees stint has been turbulent, featuring flashes of brilliance mixed with inconsistency.

The hard-throwing righty sports a 5.79 ERA since arriving in New York, his command issues often undermining his overpowering arsenal.

Still, his recent outings have offered hope, with back-to-back scoreless appearances and four strikeouts.

Watching Doval is like watching a flamethrower with a faulty trigger—terrifying when it misfires, devastating when it locks in.

If Doval sharpens his command, his 100-mph heat and biting slider instantly transform New York’s bullpen into a postseason-caliber weapon.

The road ahead

The Yankees’ immediate challenge is straightforward: take three or four from Chicago, then survive the looming gauntlet with authority.

If Williams continues to dominate and Doval finds consistency, the bullpen ceiling becomes as high as any team in baseball.

But should the struggles resurface, New York risks losing ground quickly, even against familiar rivals like Boston or Detroit.

Fans know the math: winning six of those twelve games keeps the Yankees afloat, but seven or eight restores championship belief.

The bullpen doesn’t just need to be good—it needs to be a backbone, a stabilizing force in the season’s defining stretch.

Yankees baseball has always thrived on belief, and right now, the belief hinges on two volatile arms rewriting their stories.

