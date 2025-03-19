Blue Jays superstar plans to speak with Yankees in free agency

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

For years, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his feelings about the New York Yankees crystal clear—he didn’t like them. In fact, he openly relished playing against them, often stating how much he enjoyed “killing” them on the field. But baseball, like life, has a way of forcing change. With free agency just one season away, Guerrero’s tune is shifting, and suddenly, the idea of donning pinstripes isn’t so far-fetched.

A Change of Heart (or Business Strategy?)

During an interview with Yancen Pujols, Guerrero didn’t even wait for the full question before making his stance clear. When Pujols started, “When you say every team, you mean…” Guerrero cut him off: “Yes, even the Yankees.”

Vladdy- I’ll speak to every team, including the Yankees” ? pic.twitter.com/MjHkEsg6Pi — Master flip ?? (@Masterflip_) March 19, 2025

That simple statement sent ripples through the baseball world. The same team he once vowed to hate is now, at the very least, on his radar. Maybe it’s personal growth. Maybe it’s just smart business. After all, eliminating a potential suitor before free agency even begins is like closing a door before you know what’s behind it.

Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

A $500 Million Decision

Guerrero won’t be just any free agent; he’ll be one of the most coveted bats set to hit the market. The 2021 AL MVP runner-up put up an impressive .323 batting average with 30 home runs last season, making him one of the game’s premier hitters. Toronto reportedly tried to lock him down with a massive offer in the $500 million range, but Guerrero turned it down.

That kind of price tag makes his free agency all the more intriguing. Would the Yankees be willing to spend that much? They’ve splurged before, but a half-billion-dollar commitment for a first baseman isn’t a casual decision, even for a franchise with deep pockets.

The Yankees’ First Base Conundrum

For the past couple of seasons, the Yankees have struggled to find consistent production at first base. Their latest solution, Paul Goldschmidt, signed just a one-year deal, making it clear they don’t have a long-term answer. If Guerrero is available next offseason, all bets are off.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Maybe it’s fate, maybe it’s just good timing, but Guerrero’s softened stance on the Yankees couldn’t have come at a better moment for a team that might be in the market for a superstar first baseman. Suddenly, the idea of Guerrero in pinstripes doesn’t seem so crazy after all.