The Yankees are standing at a fascinating financial crossroads in their hunt for rotation help, forced to choose between blowing the budget on international upside or settling for a familiar face with medical red flags.

Brian Cashman is aggressively in the market for a starter, but the decision has split into two distinct paths: a bidding war for Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai or a reunion with former setup man Michael King. While King represents the “safer” option in terms of clubhouse fit, the Yankees are reportedly eyeing a deal for Imai that could soar into the $150-200 million range, signaling they might be ready to flex their financial muscle to fend off aggressive suitors.

Imai is the shiny new toy on the market, expected to command a massive payday due to his electric stuff and youth. Jared Diamond of WSJ.com reports, “Naturally, he has plenty of suitors lining up to pay him somewhere between $150 million and $200 million, a group that includes the deep-pocketed New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. He is expected to begin meeting with potential employers in America as soon as this week and has until Jan. 2 to pick a team.” The Yankees love his upside, but staring down a bidding war against Philadelphia and Chicago usually means overpaying to secure the signature.

Weighing the Risk of Michael King’s Elbow

On the other side of the ledger sits Michael King, a pitcher the Yankees know intimately and who would cost a fraction of Imai’s projected total.

Reports suggest a reunion could take shape around four years and $90 million, a significantly lighter commitment that keeps the payroll more flexible for other moves. However, calling King “safe” ignores the terrifying reality of his medical file, which includes multiple significant arm injuries that have limited his ability to be a workhorse.

King posted a 3.44 ERA over 73.1 innings for the Padres in 2025, proving he can still get outs at an elite level, but the volume simply wasn’t there. Many in the organization wonder if the Yankees’ $90 million gamble is Michael King worth the massive price tag if he spends half the season on the injured list. It is a classic risk assessment: do you pay double for Imai’s clean slate and potential ace ceiling, or do you bet that King’s elbow holds together for a discount?

The Clock is Ticking on a Decision

The statistical contrast between the two is stark, further complicating the decision for the front office. Imai is coming off a season in Japan where he posted a sub-2.00 ERA and dominated hitters with velocity, while King relied on efficiency and movement to navigate his limited innings. The Yankees 2026 free agent profiles on Michael King’s return highlight his clubhouse leadership and knowledge of the AL East, intangibles that Imai simply cannot offer yet.

However, the Yankees might not have the luxury of waiting to see how the market develops. With Imai’s posting window closing on January 2 and meetings starting immediately, Cashman has to decide if he is all-in on the Japanese star or pivoting to the reunion plan. If they hesitate on Imai, the Cubs or Phillies will happily snatch him up, leaving the Yankees with King as their primary fallback option—scary elbow and all.

Looking Ahead: Cashman Must Choose His Poison

Ultimately, this offseason will be defined by which risk the Yankees choose to tolerate: the financial risk of a massive contract for an unproven MLB pitcher or the health risk of a fragile veteran. Getting King for fewer years makes sense on paper, but if he breaks down in August, the savings won’t matter. The Yankees need a starter who takes the ball every fifth day, and right now, the $200 million man looks like the safer bet to actually stay on the mound.