The Yankees are officially in the trenches of an American League East bidding war, fighting to bring Michael King back to the Bronx before a division rival steals him away.

According to reports from the Boston Globe, the decision has narrowed down to three finalists: the Yankees, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Boston Red Sox, with the right-hander hoping to make a choice soon. While the nostalgia of a reunion is tempting, the Yankees are reportedly staring down a price tag in the four-year, $90 million range for a pitcher who carries significant risk along with his high ceiling.

Preventing King from landing in Baltimore or Boston might be just as important as signing him, given his familiarity with the division and proven ability to dominate in high-leverage spots. However, handing that kind of cash to a pitcher with a lengthy medical file is the type of gamble that defines—or haunts—general manager tenures.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The “Ace” Upside Comes with a Heavy Warning Label

There is no denying the talent; King posted a respectable 3.44 ERA over 73.1 innings for the San Diego Padres in 2025, proving his stuff still plays against elite competition. But the durability concerns are screaming for attention, as shoulder and knee inflammation limited him to just 15 starts last season. Paying $30 million annually for a pitcher who struggled to stay on the mound during his platform year is a terrifying proposition for a rotation that already has its fair share of health questions.

King’s 2025 campaign was a reminder of his volatility, as he looked like a frontline starter when healthy but simply couldn’t provide the volume needed to anchor a staff. If the Yankees sign him, they are betting that his medicals will clear up as he ages, which is historically a losing wager for power pitchers.

Tatsuya Imai Might Be the Smarter Pivot

If the bidding war pushes King’s price into uncomfortable territory, the Yankees have already identified a fascinating alternative in Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai. The Yankees could solve their rotation issues with the high-risk, massive-reward Tatsuya Imai, whose electric stuff offers a similar ceiling without the same extensive MLB injury history. Imai brings a different kind of risk—adjusting to a new league—but his upside might be higher than a reliever-turned-starter who is already breaking down.

The team has done their homework on Michael King’s return in their 2026 free agent profiles, recognizing that while the fit is perfect, the body might not be. Pivoting to Imai or a trade target could allow Brian Cashman to spread the risk rather than putting all his eggs in a fragile basket.

Looking Ahead: A Decision That Shapes the Division

Ultimately, this comes down to risk tolerance and how badly the Yankees want to keep King out of Fenway Park or Camden Yards. The bidding war has the Yankees battling with two rivals to sign Michael King, ensuring that whoever lands him will be paying a premium for the privilege. If King chooses New York, the rotation gets undeniably better on day one, but the training staff better be ready for a busy summer.