Are the Yankees poised to make one more big move this offseason?

We are just weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Tampa for Spring Training and it still feels like the New York Yankees‘ offseason is not complete. So far, the Yanks made a huge splash in the trade market acquiring superstar Juan Soto and they upgraded the rotation signing free again right-hander Marcus Stroman.

Yet, it doesn’t feel like the team is complete to most. It just feels like there’s another move out there to be made and a move that’s on the larger scale of things. Over the weekend, reliever Hector Neris signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs for just $9 million. It felt like a steal considering how good Neris was last season for the Astros.

Andy Martino of SNY reported that the Yankees weren’t interested in bringing in the reliever at that price point. Again, it was a little shocking considering the need for bullpen help and how solid Neris was a season ago. Jack Curry of the YES Network has reported that reunions of Wandy Peralta and Kenyon Middleton are possibilities. I personally believe the Peralta deal will happen.

However, the growing sense around the industry is that the Yankees have another big move in their back pocket. Mark Feinsand reported this morning that an NL Executive believes the Yanks will sign Cody Bellinger. There’s also been talks that there is still a potential deal to be made with 2023 NL Cy Young Award Winner, Blake Snell.

Yankees Big Move Coming?

The Bellinger fit has been obvious from the start of the offseason. The Yankees are planning on having Aaron Judge play center field which he’s certainly capable of, but it’s asking a lot of him given the physical demands of center field. Cody Bellinger is a great centerfielder, but he’s also a tremendous first baseman.

The thought behind signing Bellinger would be him playing center this year while switching to first base after the Yankees let Anthony Rizzo walk after the 2024 season. Of course, New York acquiring Alex Verdugo does complicate the need for Bellinger. Have to think that if New York pulled out a deal for Bellinger, they’d likely look to flip Verdugo which was thought to be a possibility after they traded for him earlier in the offseasomn.

That being said, I don’t see the Bellinger thing happening. On the flip side, I do the the Yankees are still in play for Blake Snell. It’s been reported that New York is still the only team to have offered the two-time Cy Young winner a contract. Snell has plenty of interest, however, nothing that’s come close to his current price tag.

The Yankees reported offer was six years at $150 million. Over the weekend, Snell was placed next to Gerrit Cole during the Baseball Writers Dinner where they both received their Cy Young trophies. Cole as well as Aaron Judge have been advocates for Snell and Snell has reportedly been very interested in signing with the Yankees.

All fans and really the entire media have questions regarding the rotation as currently constructed. If the Yankees have a big move up their sleeve, I think it’s the rotation and all the tea leaves point to Blake Snell. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if the Yanks do make one more big move, I’m predicting it’s Snell.