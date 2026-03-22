The Yankees have revealed a tentative timeline for Anthony Volpe’s return, with Aaron Boone mentioning to the media that the second week of April is the targeted start time for a rehab assignment.

He also noted that he would need a full Spring Training-like build up which could mean significant time being spent down there.

Current MLB laws allow position players to spend up to 20 days on a rehab assignment, which would set a potential return for the early parts of May.

Volpe’s return is expected to be heavily-monitored with the Yankees wanting not to rush the young infielder following surgery to repair his labrum.

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Yankees Will Have Anthony Volpe Start Rehab Assignment Soon

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anthony Volpe had a poor 2025 season, but the Yankees are hoping that his labrum tear was the driving cause behind it as they’re expected to deploy him as the starting shortstop when he returns from injury.

He will begin a rehab assignment in the second week of April, where he’ll try and get his swing right while checking any of the boxes the Yankees need him to throughout the process.

A former Gold Glove winner during the 2023 season, New York is banking on his glove returning to the way it was in 2023 and 2024, but if things go south they have an insurance policy in-house with Jose Caballero.

Credit: John Jones | 2025 Sep 23

After recording a .372 OBP and 134 wRC+ with the Yankees following the trade deadline, Caballero threatened Volpe’s job and got some starts in his place during their September surge.

It is unclear how well he would have to perform in order to steal the job from Anthony Volpe and when that would even come into consideration for Aaron Boone and the front office.

The Yankees have made it clear that Volpe will have every chance to keep his job and that it is his to lose, but the cloud of doubt surrounding him could clear the path for Caballero to become the team’s full-time starter by year’s end.