Analyst identifies four key relievers in the Yankees’ quest for the World Series

The New York Yankees might have one of the most feared lineups in baseball and a rotation that can hold its own against anyone, but none of it will matter if their bullpen keeps imploding. What was supposed to be their safety net has instead become a trapdoor, swallowing leads and draining momentum just as the postseason looms.

Since August 1, the Yankees’ relievers have posted a brutal 5.54 ERA — the second-worst mark in the majors and the worst in the American League by a mile. For a team with championship ambitions, it’s like building a mansion on shaky stilts: it might look elite, but one hard shake and the whole thing could collapse.

At the center of this storm are four arms who were supposed to transform the bullpen from a question mark into a weapon. Instead, most of them have turned every late inning into a test of nerves.

The high-stakes quartet the Yankees are banking on

“They will be tough in the postseason if these four guys can pitch like they’re expected to pitch,” MLB analyst Rob Parker said, referring specifically to Luke Weaver, Doval, Bednar, and Devin Williams.

Luke Weaver has been the Yankees’ rock for two seasons, the one steady hand through bullpen chaos. But right now, he looks nothing like himself. Over his last seven appearances, he’s been hit for a staggering 19.29 ERA, erasing the trust he’d carefully built. Getting Weaver back on track might be the single most important task on the Yankees’ to-do list before October.

David Bednar, meanwhile, has been the closest thing to reliable since joining the team at the deadline. He’s racked up strikeouts and sports a strong 2.75 ERA in pinstripes, often looking like the only reliever capable of slamming the door. When Bednar’s on, he brings a ferocity and fearlessness the rest of the bullpen has sorely lacked.

Camilo Doval’s story has been more turbulent. Arriving with sky-high expectations from San Francisco, he’s been rocked for a 5.51 ERA as a Yankee. But there’s a glimmer of hope: Doval has recently started finding his command again, putting together three straight scoreless outings. If that trend continues, he could still become the late-inning weapon the Yankees envisioned.

Devin Williams is the biggest mystery of the group. His 5.12 ERA looks ugly on the surface, but the underlying numbers hint at better days — a 2.79 FIP and a five-game scoreless streak show signs of life. If Williams can keep that groove going, he could suddenly tilt the balance of this bullpen.

A fragile path toward redemption

This bullpen doesn’t need to become dominant overnight — it just needs to stop sabotaging the rest of the roster’s work. The Yankees’ offense can outslug almost anyone, and their rotation is playoff-caliber. What they lack is the finishing touch.

If Weaver can rediscover his command, if Bednar keeps mowing hitters down, if Doval finally settles in, and if Williams continues his quiet rebound, this group could transform from a liability into a strength almost overnight. Add in Fernando Cruz’s knack for racking up strikeouts in tight spots, plus one of the starters (Luis Gil or Cam Schlittler), and the pieces for a turnaround are there — scattered, but waiting to click.

Right now, the Yankees’ bullpen feels like a rickety bridge over a canyon: dangerous to cross, but the only way forward. October is coming fast, and whether that bridge holds might decide their entire season.