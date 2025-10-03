A Schlitt show in the Bronx: Yankees’ emerging star challenged Boston with velocity and they had no answer

The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Division Series, and they have Cam Schlittler to thank. On a crisp October night in the Bronx, the rookie right-hander delivered the kind of performance that cements legends—eight scoreless innings, 12 strikeouts, and not a single walk against the rival Boston Red Sox. Yankee Stadium roared with every 99-mph heater, and by the time Schlittler walked off the mound, the Red Sox had been reduced to spectators in their own elimination game.

A Career Night Under the Brightest Lights

This wasn’t just another start—it was Schlittler’s masterpiece. Over 107 pitches, the 24-year-old relied almost exclusively on his blistering fastball arsenal. According to Rotoworld’s James Schiano, 96 of those pitches were some form of fastball—four-seamers, sinkers, or cutters. Of those, 64 touched 98 mph or higher, and 11 eclipsed triple digits. That kind of velocity isn’t just hard to hit—it’s nearly impossible to prepare for.

Cam Schlittler threw 107 pitches tonight



96 were some type of fastball (FF, SI, FC)

61 of them were in the strike zone

64 of them were 98+ MPH

11 of them were 100+MPH



Dared the Red Sox to hit him and they couldn't do it. That’s a grown man start.

pic.twitter.com/ImrQ14NAGT — James Schiano (@James_Schiano) October 3, 2025

The Red Sox never figured him out. Whether it was the first inning or the eighth, Boston’s hitters looked overwhelmed, frozen between the idea of swinging early and the reality of late movement on his pitches. It was like trying to catch lightning in a bottle—every time they thought they had timed him, the ball darted away or blazed past.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Heat Over Everything

Schlittler’s four-seamer averaged 99 to 101 mph with 18 inches of induced vertical break, a metric that makes his fastball appear to rise as it approaches the plate. When paired with his los-to-mid 90s cutters and heavy sinkers, Boston’s lineup had virtually no chance. He sprinkled in just 11 curveballs, more as a reminder than a weapon, but it hardly mattered. The foundation of his dominance was velocity.

In all, Schlittler generated 18 swings and misses, every one of them against his hard stuff. On a night when his curveball wasn’t at its best, he didn’t need it. But the thought lingers: if he develops more consistency with his breaking ball, performances like this won’t just be dominant—they’ll be historic. Watching him work felt like a flashback to 2000 Roger Clemens in the ALCS, where raw power overwhelmed and suffocated hitters.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Making of a Rotation Anchor

Schlittler’s season hinted at this kind of breakout. His 2.96 ERA across 73 regular-season innings showed the makings of a reliable starter, but Thursday night was different. It was a glimpse into what he could become at his peak—a frontline ace capable of changing a playoff series.

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series in 16 years, and for a franchise that measures success in championships, that drought feels like a lifetime. Schlittler might just be the piece that changes everything. Young, fearless, and electric, he carries the kind of presence on the mound that makes hitters uncomfortable before they even step into the box.

As the Yankees turn their focus to the Toronto Blue Jays, one thing is clear: with Cam Schlittler at the front of the rotation, they suddenly look a whole lot more dangerous.