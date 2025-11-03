8 members of the 2025 Yankees are now officially free to sign with any team

The offseason has officially begun for the New York Yankees, and with it comes a familiar wave of roster uncertainty. The MLB Players Association revealed a list of 137 players who became free agents this weekend, and eight of them wore pinstripes in 2025.

Paul Blackburn, Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, Amed Rosario, Austin Slater, Luke Weaver, Devin Williams and Ryan Yarbrough are officially free agents.



Who would you want back with the #Yankees? https://t.co/pIflOTWdnY — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) November 2, 2025

The List of Departures

According to Gary Phillips of The Daily News, the Yankees’ outgoing free agents include Paul Blackburn, Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, Amed Rosario, Austin Slater, Luke Weaver, Devin Williams, and Ryan Yarbrough. Each of them contributed to varying degrees this past season, but it’s clear not all will return.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Baseball’s winter shuffle is unpredictable—sometimes a player you assume is gone winds up back in the Bronx after a few weeks of market silence. Still, the odds suggest the majority of these eight will move on.

Weighing Who Might Return

Grisham, despite his defense and pop, is expected to draw strong interest elsewhere. The Yankees could easily be priced out of that conversation, especially if a bidding war develops. Blackburn, who posted a 5.28 ERA in limited innings, isn’t likely to be high on New York’s wish list either. There are better arms out there for a club looking to deepen its bullpen and rotation.

Weaver, however, is a more interesting case. He provided quality innings when called upon before a late collapse and could return on a short-term deal if the market stays quiet. His versatility and familiarity with the organization might appeal to the Yankees’ front office.

As for Goldschmidt, his time in the Bronx was brief, but his veteran bat and ability to hit lefties could make him a fallback option—particularly if the Yankees decide they want another experienced hitter to complement Ben Rice at first base. It’s not the likeliest outcome, but it’s not off the table either.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Role Players on the Fringe

The Yankees also face decisions on Rosario, Slater, and Yarbrough. Rosario quietly played a useful utility role, while Slater’s season was largely derailed by injuries. Yarbrough might be the toughest to gauge. Before his injury, he was a dependable swingman, logging 64 innings with a 4.36 ERA and providing stability when the staff desperately needed it. If health cooperates and he can have a normal offseason and spring, he could draw interest from both the Yankees and other clubs seeking veteran depth.

Eyes on Bigger Names

Of course, these decisions sit in the shadow of larger possibilities. Cody Bellinger is widely expected to opt out of his deal, and he’s a name the Yankees have been linked to repeatedly. If they strike out on a superstar like Kyle Tucker, Bellinger could easily move to the top of their target list.

Meanwhile, the club also holds options on relievers Tim Hill and Jonathan Loaisiga. Hill, who quietly stabilized the bullpen down the stretch, is a good bet to return. Loaisiga, though, has struggled with injuries, and the Yankees may finally decide to move on.

Looking Ahead

For the Yankees, this winter will be about reshaping the edges of their roster while leaving room for one or two impact additions. These eight free agents represent the beginning of that process—a reminder that in New York, the churn never really stops.

Some of these names will fade quickly from memory. Others could circle back if circumstances line up just right. But one thing is certain: the Yankees can’t afford another passive offseason. Will they finally take the aggressive swing fans have been waiting for?