6 Yankees elect free agency over outright assignments to Triple-A

May 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weber (62) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees faced a significant shake-up this week as six players decided to test the free-agent market rather than accept a demotion to Triple-A Scranton. Among those choosing free agency were pitchers Matt Bowman, Jimmy Cordero, Domingo German, and Ryan Weber, as well as outfielders Franchy Cordero and Billy McKinney.

Domingo German’s Departure

German, who encountered off-field issues leading to his placement on the restricted list, leaves behind a six-season tenure with the Yankees. Despite his challenges, including a 4.56 ERA across 108.2 innings and personal issues, he notably pitched a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics. His exit necessitates the Yankees to find a new solution for their rotation in 2024.

Jul 25, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German (0) reacts after allowing a three run home run to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Weber’s Season and Future

Weber ended his season prematurely due to a forearm injury. With a respectable 3.14 ERA over 14.1 innings pitched, he may still pursue a path back to the majors through the Triple-A ranks, should he not secure a contract elsewhere.

Franchy Cordero’s Inconsistent Performance

Franchy Cordero, formerly of the Boston Red Sox, had an underwhelming 24-game stint with the Yankees, batting just .188. However, his Triple-A performance was markedly better, suggesting potential that was not fully realized in the majors.

Billy McKinney vs. Jake Bauers

The decision to favor Jake Bauers over Billy McKinney came as a surprise to some, given McKinney’s acceptable offensive contributions. McKinney’s .227 average and .320 OBP, with six homers and a 101 wRC+, were competitive, but Bauers’ defensive versatility at first base may have given him the edge.

Prospects to Watch

As the Yankees look ahead, prospects like Everson Pereira and Estevan Florial will be vying for spots on the active roster come spring training. Despite retaining Bauers, his position is not secure, and he will be among those battling to maintain a spot on the team.