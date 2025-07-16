5 Yankees prospects who should get more attention this season

The New York Yankees have started doing a much better job of getting the most of draft picks and international free agents, and while not every player will pan out, more times than not players improve with this organization.

Household names such as Cam Schlittler and George Lombard Jr. are prime examples of players who got exponentially better under NYY’s development program, but what about lesser-known names?

Every farm system has players who fly under the radar and emerge as big-leaguers down the road despite barely getting any prospect hype, Caleb Durbin is a great recent example of this for the Yankees.

While he didn’t debut in New York, Durbin has a 107 wRC+ and elite defense at third base, making him one of the better players at the hot corner when just two years ago he was considered a complete non-prospect.

Today, we’re looking at a mix of non-prospects, backend top 30 players, and an interesting teenage arm who should get more attention in the Yankees’ farm system.

LHP Ben Shields – Somerset Patriots

Ben Shields has been a personal favorite as a prospect since his debut as a pro last season, where he dominated in a swingman role with Hudson Valley before remaining brilliant for Somerset.

His 20% K-BB% as a starter at the Double-A level last year was an indicator that he could be big-league ready by the end of 2025, but an early-season injury knocked him out for most of the first half.

Shields would rebound in his return to Somerset this summer, as through three starts he posted a 2.77 ERA and a 1.33 FIP, striking out 36.4% of batters faced.

In 14 career outings at Double-A, Ben Shields has a 3.05 ERA, 2.77 FIP, 30.9% K%, and 13.8% Swinging Strike%, indications that he could head to Triple-A soon.

With a fastball sitting around 92-94 MPH with plus extension and a low slot release to go with a nasty slider, he projects to be a multi-inning reliever at the Major League level.

If he can master the splitter he tinkered around with last year and add another reliable fastball shape he could be a starter, but I think the Yankees should seriously consider accelerating his development if they don’t trade him.

The Yankees could use his skillset out of the bullpen right now, and that 92-94 could look more like 93-95 in a reliever role which would make that heater pretty nasty from the left-handed side.

OF Brendan Jones – Somerset Patriots

Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Jones profiled as a contact-speed threat out of college with underwhelming raw power due to a smaller stature, but that’s not exactly how things have played out in the pros.

Since moving up to Double-A, Jones has hit three home runs, seven doubles, and two triples in 32 games, resulting in a .179 ISO and 116 wRC+.

He’s striking out under 20% of the time, walking over 10% of the time, and has elite stolen base numbers to pair with the strong offense.

The pull-side power that Brendan Jones possesses should make him a strong fit with the Yankees and the short porch in right field, and his glove in the outfield is rather impressive as well.

You can play him in left field, center field, or right field, which makes him a perfect fourth outfield candidate with the upside to snag a starting job.

His swing, on-field demeanor, and playstyle all mirror Brett Gardner’s pretty well, and while I’m not going to project a ~40 WAR career for a prospect, I do think Brendan Jones ends up becoming a big-leaguer.

Considering the Yankees selected him in the 12th Round, an MLB debut would be a massive win for a player who has overachieved expectations at every stop of his baseball career.

1B/3B Parks Harber – Hudson Valley Renegades

Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

An undrafted free agent last summer, Parks Harber has crushed the ball this season to the tune of a 160 wRC+, achieving the .300/.400/.500 slashline in 54 games between Single-A and High-A.

His power is mainly to the opposite-field, but as a right-handed hitter I believe that approach will work very well at a ballpark such as a Yankee Stadium.

Harber has posted some impressive exit velocities and has 65 Grade Raw Power based on the data he put up in the Florida State League.

The contact rates are below-average but they’re not bad to the point where you completely write him off as a prospect, and solid launch angles with the aforementioned power make the ~35 grade contact tool playable.

I also believe that Parks Harber can stick at third base, and that would make him immensely valuable to an organization such as the Yankees who have a lack of corner infield prospects.

While he’s currently injured, when Harber returns onto the field I believe the Yankees should explore a promotion to Double-A, especially since the next player on his list arguably deserves a promotion out of Somerset.

UTIL Dylan Jasso – Somerset Patriots

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Dylan Jasso had just 27 games played at High-A before breaking camp with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, and in those games at the Hudson Valley, the infielder posted a modest 110 wRC+.

How has he adjusted to a level that often ends the careers of less-talented Minor Leaguers? By having his best season to date and being one of the top hitters in the Eastern League.

Jasso is 10th among qualified hitters in SLG% (.456) in the EL and is sporting a 134 wRC+, as he’s drawing more walks and still generating slug.

His contact rates are strong, with a 9% Swinging Strike% and a 21.2% K% at a level where hitters have struggled in a tougher run environment.

I’m not sure where his defensive home will be and I also don’t think he’ll provide much on the bases, but he lifts the ball well and has positional versatility.

Dylan Jasso can play 1B/2B/3B and I think he can hold his own being a utilityman, and if the bat continues to flourish he could be a name who gets calls at the deadline or finds himself in Scranton after July 31st.

LHP Carlos De La Rosa – DSL Yankees

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Carlos De La Rosa is by far the least experienced player on this list, but I would argue he’s the best prospect on the list due to his elite fastball shape.

With a true backspinning fastball from the left-handed side that can touch 96 MPH, the 17-year-old is very projectable and could add more velocity.

If he’s sitting around 94 MPH with that heater, the vertical ride he generates will make it an elite swing-and-miss pitch at the top of the zone.

He has the second-best K-BB% for any DSL pitcher with at least 15 IP, striking out over 38% of batters faced while walking less than 5% of them.

Ignore the 5.30 ERA; his BABIP against is nearly .500, and the Yankees should consider moving De La Rosa to Florida as soon as humanly possible.