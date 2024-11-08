5 Yankees players who likely won’t return next season

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Last season was certainly a step forward for the New York Yankees, who went from 82-80 and dead in the waters to the AL Pennant winner after an offseason headlined by Juan Soto. They’ll have to pursue the star outfielder once more if they want to build a team that can confidently head into the 2025 season as the top dogs in the American League. It also means they won’t be able to retain their slew of free agents, and while in some cases it’s because their play warrants a demand the Yankees won’t be interested in matching, in others it’s because they simply aren’t good enough.

These five players, whether it be for budgetary or performance-based reasons, are most likely going to wear a different uniform in 2025.

Veteran Bullpen Arm Could Depart For New Pastures

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Out of all of the players on this list, Tommy Kahnle has the best chance of returning by a considerable amount, but I wonder if the Yankees are comfortable re-signing him in his mid-30s. While he’s been awesome with New York over the past two seasons, posting a 2.38 ERA in 91 appearances with the team, there are a couple of concerning data points that lead me to believe Kahnle’s career could hit a downturn next year. His fastball velocity dropped 1.4 MPH and his strikeout rate decreased by over 3%.

Furthermore, he has dealt with injuries in the last two seasons, and he’ll turn 36 years old next August. If he doesn’t demand a contract much higher than the one the Yankees signed him to initially, I think we could see Kahnle back in pinstripes, but I wonder if the Yankees would look for a better arm if they were to spend some money in the bullpen. During the same offseason where they signed Tommy Kahnle, they also looked to sign Kenley Jansen, so perhaps this winter they eye a name like Tanner Scott or Jeff Hoffman rather than bringing back Kahnle.

Yankees Have To Move On From Trade Bust

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

While an excellent defensive left fielder, Alex Verdugo simply didn’t live up to the back of his baseball card during the 2024 season. He set a career-low in wRC+ (83) and OBP (.291) as he slumped hard in the month of June and had it carry throughout the rest of the season. The Yankees already have Jasson Dominguez waiting in the wings and Trent Grisham under contract for 2025, so the need for Verdugo is essentially non-existent. To spend any financial capital on him when you could likely use that money to deepen the bullpen or the bench would be quite redundant.

Since 2020, his wRC+ has only declined, and his ability to hit for average seemed to completely disappear when he joined the Yankees. Part of his BABIP woes stems from the ballpark he plays in and his approach at the plate, as Yankee Stadium is one of the least-friendly ballparks in the sport for left-handed hitters trying to rack up hits. He doesn’t take advantage of the short porch in right field and seemed unwilling to in his season here, so the Yankees should just cut their losses and let him walk to another team.

Alex Verdugo would be better suited for a team that doesn’t have a viable option at left field where he can get everyday reps and rebound his value, which doesn’t exist for him in New York with the Yankees.

The End of the Anthony Rizzo Era in the Bronx

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

After posting an 84 wRC+ and -0.2 fWAR this season, it’s clear that Anthony Rizzo’s slump in 2023 wasn’t just a one-off issue. He’s declined from a 30+ home run bat to one of the least intimidating bats at the position, and the Yankees need a new first baseman to take over. No reports have indicated that Rizzo is ready to retire either, so there’s a chance that he will play in 2025 and that should happen with a different team. There’s a lot made about his veteran presence, which does have an impact on the clubhouse, but at some point, on-field play has to matter.

He’s slugged just .358 since 2023 with a 7.8% walk rate, meaning he isn’t working the count often nor is he driving the ball out of the yard anymore. The Yankees need to make a change at first base, and while I want them to look externally, I would even argue for playing Ben Rice over re-signing Anthony Rizzo. You need power at the position, and if you’re not going to get that you need elite on-base skills and an excellent glove to pair with it. The Yankees got a -1.1 fWAR from the first base position this season, and it played a role in their five-game loss to the Dodgers in the World Series.

When Anthony Rizzo wasn’t battered and bruised by various freak accidents, he was a ton of fun to watch, but his best days are likely behind him.

Yankees’ Tablesetter Could Have Played His Way Out of New York

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Gleyber Torres became a huge part of the Yankees’ run to the World Series with his excellent play at the top of the lineup, turning around a miserable season in mid-August. He posted a .386 OBP and 142 wRC+ after being moved up the order and the Yankees would probably improve with him in their lineup again in 2025, but there are some big factors working against him here. The Yankees have never shown an interest in committing to Gleyber Torres long-term, as they didn’t engage in extension conversations with him after an excellent 2023 season.

They also shopped him at the 2022 trade deadline when they nearly shipped him to the Miami Marlins in a deal for Pablo Lopez. It’s clear that the Yankees aren’t enamored with Torres long-term, and given his already-slow sprint speeds and poor defense, it makes sense that they don’t want to see how his tools age in his 30s. That being said, he was a net positive on this team for years, and his production in the second half likely priced him out of the Yankees’ range, especially as they pursue Juan Soto.

People hold plenty of opinions on Gleyber Torres, but one remains consistent; there was so much more that should have been. He’ll go down as another Baby Bomber who never won a World Series with the Yankees, a painful reminder of the time that’s flown by since 2009.

A Closer Who Needs A Change of Scenery

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Clay Holmes has the most complicated legacy I’ve seen for a player on the Yankees in a while, even surpassing the previously mentioned Gleyber Torres. Objectively speaking, he has been one of the best relievers in baseball since the Yankees stole him from the Pirates in an incredible trade, but his poor play in high leverage made him an easy target to blame for the team’s struggles over the summer. They weren’t completely unjustified, a -1.67 WPA from your closer would be damaging enough to derail your season, but many games were blown on slow rollers and other nonsense.

Teams will pay a pretty penny to land a pitcher who strikes out more batters than the league average while boasting a 65% groundball rate, and I expect Holmes to get a serious payday somewhere. The Yankees could spend on their bullpen this winter, but I’m not sure they’ll do so on their former closer as it may just be best for both sides if they moved on. For Clay Holmes, it would give him a shot to be a closer elsewhere, and for the Yankees, it would allow them to pursue a different arm or open up payroll to improve other areas on the roster.

When people look back on Clay Holmes’ tenure with the Yankees, I hope they remember that he was fourth in reliever fWAR (4.8) and 12th in ERA (2.69) among qualified relievers in his time spent in the Bronx. With a 1.35 ERA in 20 postseason appearances, he showed up when it truly mattered most, even if his failures in 2024 were abnormally painful.