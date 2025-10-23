4 Yankees stars will compete for Silver Slugger Awards

It didn’t always look like it in the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, but the New York Yankees were baseball’s most dangerous offense in 2025—and it wasn’t particularly close. Across 162 games, their lineup delivered a 119 wRC+, the best mark in Major League Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers finished second at 113, a healthy gap that underscores just how relentless New York’s bats were.

What made that dominance even more remarkable was the context. This was the first full season after the Juan Soto era ended in the Bronx. Losing a generational hitter could have sent the Yankees tumbling down the offensive charts. Instead, they adapted, evolved, and became a more balanced, efficient machine built to score from every angle.

Four Stars Earn Silver Slugger Recognition

That offensive firepower is now reflected in the Silver Slugger Award finalists. Four Yankees—Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge—earned recognition as some of the American League’s top hitters and will opt for the award. The organization proudly announced the honor on social media, celebrating a season that showcased both star power and depth.

Congratulations to our 2025 Silver Slugger Award Finalists: Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Aaron Judge, and Cody Bellinger ? pic.twitter.com/lrueh2v3uk — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 23, 2025

Rice, listed in the utility category, emerged as one of the year’s best surprises. The 26-year-old slugger crushed 26 home runs, posted a 133 wRC+, and tallied 3.0 fWAR, proving he belongs in New York’s long-term plans. His disciplined approach and considerable power turned him from a spring training curiosity into a lineup fixture.

Chisholm, meanwhile, made a thunderous statement in his first full year with the Yankees. Despite losing a month to an oblique injury, he became the franchise’s latest member of the 30-30 club—31 home runs, 31 steals, and a 126 wRC+. His combination of flair and force gave the Yankees a jolt of electricity every night.

Then there’s Cody Bellinger, whose revival in pinstripes continued through a steady, veteran season. After hitting 29 home runs with a 125 wRC+ and nearly five wins above replacement, the 30-year-old opted out of his contract to test free agency. Retaining him will be one of New York’s biggest offseason priorities, especially if the pursuit of Kyle Tucker doesn’t pan out. Bellinger’s ability to produce in high-pressure spots made him a steadying influence in a lineup full of thunder.

Aaron Judge’s Greatness Stands Alone

And finally, there’s Aaron Judge. The Yankees captain didn’t just lead the team—he towered over the entire sport. With 53 home runs, a 204 wRC+, and an astonishing 10.1 fWAR, Judge reaffirmed that he remains the gold standard for offensive excellence. He’s a frontrunner for his third American League MVP award and even added a batting title to his résumé, a reminder that his game is more than just power.

Watching Judge’s season unfold felt like witnessing a master craftsman at work—every swing precise, every adjustment calculated. While others cooled or slumped, Judge stayed scorching. He wasn’t just the engine of the Yankees’ offense; he was its heartbeat.

Eyes on November 7

The winners of the American League Silver Slugger Awards will be announced on November 7. Whether all four Yankees take home hardware or not, the message is clear: in 2025, no lineup in baseball hit with more authority, consistency, or flair than the one wearing pinstripes.

For a team once defined by stars, the 2025 Yankees proved something bigger—that collective excellence can shine just as bright as any one superstar.