3 pitchers the Yankees could trade at the deadline

May 25, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With the trade deadline only a month away, the New York Yankees are facing the prospect of significant roster revamps to bolster their chances of a playoff push.

The team’s primary requirements are obvious: sturdy bats that could add some much-needed stability to an offense that has so far been struggling. To acquire such firepower, they might have to part ways with some of their pitchers, a department where they have ample resources to negotiate trades.

Yankees’ Potential Trade Candidates: Three Pitchers to Watch

Here’s a rundown of three Yankee pitchers who could be on the trading block as the deadline approaches:

1. Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt managed to land a spot in the Yankees rotation due to injuries sustained by Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon. Despite a rocky start, he has proved his mettle over the last month, pitching to a commendable 2.61 ERA over his recent four starts.

With Rodon eyeing a comeback and Nestor Cortes making strides in his rehab, Schmidt might find himself without a spot in the rotation come August. As his value continues to soar, the Yankees might contemplate offering him in the trade market. A team like the St. Louis Cardinals, in desperate need of pitching depth, could be interested. The Cardinals also have young outfielders like Lars Nootbaar and Dylan Carlson who could be potential trade targets for the Yankees.

2. Domingo German

Domingo German recently made history, pitching the 24th perfect game in MLB history last Wednesday against the Oakland A’s. Despite initially not being expected to play a significant role in the Yankees’ rotation, he has emerged as one of their more dependable starters this season.

German may find it challenging to maintain a consistent role in the rotation once all the regulars are fit. Although moving him to the bullpen is a possibility, the Yankees could opt to trade him for a strong bat instead.

Rumors are suggesting that the Yankees might target the Cubs’ Outfielder Cody Bellinger. Even though Bellinger’s blistering start to the season has cooled down, he still maintains a decent .277 average with seven home runs and 10 stolen bases. His blend of athleticism and power could make him an ideal fit for Yankee Stadium.

If the Cubs decide to bolster their starting lineup at the deadline, German could be an attractive prospect for them. However, securing Bellinger would likely cost more than just German, but as Bellinger is only on a one-year deal, the Yankees could negotiate a reasonable deal for the short-term rental.

3. Ron Marinaccio

In his second MLB season, Ron Marinaccio has proven his worth as an efficient reliever, though his future role with the Yankees remains uncertain. After a season of ups and downs, his performance has started to stabilize, with a 1.59 ERA over his last 15 appearances. Considering his unclear long-term role with the Yankees, Marinaccio could be traded for a robust batter.

Ken Rosenthal recently reported that the Yankees and Astros were discussing a potential trade involving Outfielder Chas McCormick, but no deal was struck. However, these discussions might resurface as McCormick continues to grapple with his fluctuating role in Houston.

With the Astros lagging behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West division race, despite having the best team ERA in baseball, Marinaccio might provide the bullpen security they need.

Closing Thoughts

Given the current trading dynamics, it’s unlikely that the aforementioned trades would be simple one-for-one swaps. Nonetheless, these potential moves could have a considerable impact on the Yankees’ lineup without breaking the bank. As the trade deadline looms, these are certainly scenarios worth pondering.

