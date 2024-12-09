3 moves the Yankees need to make after losing Juan Soto

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees couldn’t beat the New York Mets’ financial power and lost the Juan Soto sweepstakes, as the outfielder signed a mammoth 15-year, $765 million deal on Sunday night. Losing Soto obviously hurts, but everything is not lost. The Yankees can still put together a championship-caliber roster.

3 moves the Yankees can make to counteract the loss of Soto

Trade for Luis Robert Jr.

Yes, bringing in Alex Bregman, Christian Walker, or Anthony Santander as free agents would help the Yankees’ 2025 chances. However, there are questions about Bregman’s fit in Yankee Stadium, how Walker will age in the last few years of his contract, and Santander’s price, deal length, and true ceiling.

The Yankees would be better off acquiring a young star with upside, and by all accounts, the Chicago White Sox are willing to trade Robert.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Injuries derailed his 2024 (84 wRC+, 14 HR in 100 games played), but we saw in 2023 what he is capable of. That year, he homered 38 times, stole 20 bases, and put up a 128 wRC+. He is also a plus defender in center field and would facilitate a move back to right field for Aaron Judge.

Sign Corbin Burnes

Burnes is arguably the next-best free agent available at the moment with Soto gone. The Yankees don’t have a pressing need for a starter, but if they can get a former Cy Young award winner who posted a 2.92 ERA in Baltimore this past season, they should jump all over the opportunity.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Yankees have met with Burnes in recent weeks and like him. The sentiment appears to be mutual. Bringing in Burnes could also mean having Nestor Cortes or Marcus Stroman (or Clarke Schmidt?) available for trade, as the team has many holes to fill.

Sign Tanner Scott

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees need impact relievers. Trustworthy relievers. That became evident in the World Series when they used the same three or four bullpen pieces and tried to shy away from certain arms. Yes, they lost out on Soto, but putting together a super bullpen might do wonders for their October chances.

Scott, a power lefty, put together a brilliant 1.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts this past season with the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. He could provide solutions for the Yankees in the late innings.