3 major problems the Yankees face against the Dodgers in the World Series

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, with the Dodgers securing their spot after defeating the Mets 10-5 on Sunday. As the Yankees prepare for the championship round, they come off a hard-fought series against the Cleveland Guardians, showcasing a powerful offense despite some inconsistency in their pitching.

The Dodgers have had similar struggles on the mound, providing the Yankees with an opportunity to capitalize. However, the Yankees must also contend with the Dodgers’ red-hot offense.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Three Key Players the Yankees Must Contend With

While both teams bring offensive firepower, the Yankees will have to overcome three significant threats from the Dodgers’ lineup.

Tommy Edman’s Postseason Surge

First up is 29-year-old second baseman Tommy Edman, who has been sensational in the postseason. Despite a regular season where he hit just .237/.294/.417, Edman has caught fire in the playoffs. Over 11 games and 47 plate appearances, Edman is slashing .341/.333/.477. Acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals after an injury-plagued season, Edman has emerged as one of the Dodgers’ most impactful players. Not only is he delivering at the plate with 12 RBIs, but his plate discipline is on full display with a low 12.8% strikeout rate.

The Yankees must neutralize Edman, who has climbed up the Dodgers’ batting order, consistently providing a spark when needed. His combination of offense and solid defense makes him a player the Yankees cannot afford to overlook.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani’s Power and Patience

Another major threat is superstar Shohei Ohtani, the 30-year-old left-handed power hitter. Ohtani has been a force for the Dodgers, hitting three home runs and driving in 10 RBIs over 11 postseason games. Slashing .286/.434/.500, Ohtani’s patience at the plate is evident with a 20.8% walk rate, though his strikeout rate has risen to 32.1%. Batting leadoff for Los Angeles, Ohtani poses a constant danger.

The Yankees will need to be strategic in pitching to Ohtani, as he has excelled against fastballs, breaking balls, and off-speed pitches alike. Limiting his damage will require precise pitch location, given his exceptional vision and ability to make strong contact.

Mookie Betts Continues to Shine

If Edman and Ohtani weren’t enough, the Yankees will also have to contend with veteran outfielder Mookie Betts. The 32-year-old had an outstanding regular season and has elevated his game even further in the playoffs. Over 11 postseason games, Betts is hitting .295/.404/.659, with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and an impressive 15.4% walk and strikeout rate. His 184 wRC+ indicates he’s been 84% better than the average hitter this postseason.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Betts is a dangerous hitter capable of turning games around, and the Yankees will need to find a way to contain him if they want to stay competitive in the series.

Dodgers’ Offense: Top-Heavy but Dangerous

The Dodgers’ lineup is top-heavy, with the likes of Edman, Ohtani, and Betts leading the charge. However, even the lower part of the order has been productive, with Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez also heating up in the playoffs. For the Yankees, this means they must be sharp on the mound and bring their A-game to match the Dodgers’ offense.

With Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton continuing their excellent postseason form, the Yankees will have plenty of offensive firepower. However, it may be the perfect time for Aaron Judge to break out of his cold streak and deliver the MVP-level production he’s known for, as the team looks to overcome the Dodgers and bring home the championship.