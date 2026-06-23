Everyone’s talking about what the Yankees will do in July, but I think we’re all overlooking the MLB Draft and its significance given how often the organization leans on its farm system.

They may not be riddled with rookies or homegrown names across the roster, but those prospects they select are a big reason why they’ve been able to import some of their better players.

Sometimes they even become key parts of the team, with Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice being recent draft successes, and it’s why I urge fans to still pay attention to the draft cycle even if it’s from a distance.

With the Yankees holding the 35th Pick in the first-round, I’ve compiled five draft targets who I really like for them and could be good fits given their developmental strengths and how they mesh with the skills of these youngsters.

READ MORE: The Yankees struck absolute gold with their veteran utility man

Brody Bumila – Bishop Ferham (HS)

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Prospect Overview: Boom-or-Bust Prep Arm

A big lanky left-hander with a low arm angle and a fastball that tops out at 100 MPH, Brody Bumila is a physical specimen who has the upside to be a frontline starter for a World Series contender. His fastball gets excellent life and has arguably the most tantalizing traits when considering velocity, movement, and release point in the entire 2026 MLB Draft. Bumila’s wild mechanics and unpolished repertoire will make him a work-in-progress, and I wonder if he’ll be able to diversify his repertoire enough to become a starting pitcher. Furthermore, the early mileage on his arm is a yellow flag for future health alongside the already-elite velocity, and it would fascinate me to see if a team in the 15-25 range chooses to select him above where he’s usually mocked to get picked.

MLB Comparison: Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox

We’re swinging for the fences on his MLB comp, as both share the attributes of being left-handed power pitchers with low arm-slots that deceive hitters. Crochet quickly debuted after his draft selection by the White Sox in 2020, and while I do not foresee that path for Bumila, I do think he could have the same career path from reliever to starter. The persistent arm troubles coupled with the dominant results when healthy serve as both a salivating outcome but a glaring reminder of the injury risk that some of these big pitchers can bring to the table.

Daniel Jackson – Georgia

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Prospect Overview: Athletic Backstop With 20+ HR Power

Daniel Jackson clubbed 32 home runs this past season for the Georgia Bulldogs, swiping 26 bases in the process as the right-handed catcher has some excellent athletic traits. His simple mechanics and excellent raw power allow him to drive the ball out to all sides of the field while making smart swing decisions, as Jackson has the kind of offensive polish that could attract a team like the Yankees at no. 35. Jackson’s concerns come with his strikeout rates and defensive questions behind the plate, both of which move him off of being my top pick for the Yankees for the 2026 MLB Draft. I do think the defense could improve with the organization’s seemingly otherworldly feel for improving framing, and he’s a good-enough athlete to believe he could play the outfield if that doesn’t work out.

MLB Comparison: Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman is a solid runner with enormous power who does have some contact concerns, much like what I’d expect Daniel Jackson to be in a 75th Percentile outcome. Goodman has developed into a solid defender behind the plate with time and experience at the professional level, something I believe Jackson can accomplish as well with the right pro instruction which the Yankees would be able to provide. You might get some whiffs in situations where you really wanted a ball in play, but there will be enough trips around the bases for you to not get that annoyed with the flaws.

Mason Edwards – USC

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Prospect Overview: Polished Southpaw With An Edge

Mason Edwards fits the bill of some recent draft picks the Yankees have made on the pitching side of the ball, targeting someone who has an advanced feel for pitching with upside to add more velocity. Edwards is a hyper-competitive pitcher with a fastball-slider-curveball mix who sits in the low-90s but can top out at 96 MPH, making some notable gains in velocity from 2025 to 2026. I love the feel for spin alongside the upside his changeup has, especially considering how well the Yankees have done with pitch design under Sam Briend. He lacks some of the standout physical tools that you’d like to see from a first-rounder and there are some command issues still with double-digit walk rates in his junior season with the Trojans.

MLB Comparison: Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

Both Reid Detmers and Mason Edwards are able to miss bats on their fastballs due to getting excellent movement on the pitch while having a slider and curveball that pair well with the pitch. Detmers has found another level with his changeup which has seen a dramatic spike in pitch usage and has now become one of the most valuable weapons in his arsenal against right-handed batters. A similar adjustment for Edwards when he becomes a pro could make him a top-100 prospect in baseball by next summer.

Zion Rose – Louisville

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Prospect Overview: Twitchy Outfielder With Power

Zion Rose has the build and bat speed of a power-hitting outfielder who struggles to make contact, but Rose has a flatter bat path and is actually very hitterish. He struck out under 10% of the time last season and had more walks than strikeouts as well, leveraging his quick hands to get to any pitch and take what’s given to him. Some of those batted balls that he can slash into play aren’t going to work at the pro level and I wonder if teams can quiet some of his mechanics such as the violent leg load to get more consistent game power out of him.

MLB Comparison: Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals

It’s a bit of an odd comparison, but both hitters have more raw power and better exit velocities than you’d think solely based on their home run totals and SLG% numbers. Zion Rose is more of a hitter the way that Burleson is but they hit the ball hard which should lead to good AVG and OBP numbers. Raw power with a good hit tool can be very valuable at the plate, and it’s something Zion Rose flashed consistently at Louisville.

Aiden Ruiz – The Stony Brook School (HS)

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Prospect Overview: Defensive Maestro at Shortstop

Aiden Ruiz is an 18-year-old shortstop from New York who stands in at 5’10, relying on his elite technical skills instead of insane physical traits to stand out on the baseball diamond. His glove at shortstop is remarkable, displaying good arm talent and making accurate throws on the run. The offensive skillset has a clear ceiling due to a lack of serious power which stems from his smaller stature, but he’s a scrapdog who runs high contact rates and makes smart swing deciscions. A Northeastern infielder whose used to the crappy March/April weather, he’s a good gamble at no. 35 if the Yankees believe there’s some untapped power upside to unlock.

MLB Comparison: AJ Ewing, New York Mets

You might laugh at the idea of trying to take a page out of the Mets’ book, but don’t scoff at what AJ Ewing is tracking to be for the orange & blue. An undersized centerfielder with speed and bat-to-ball skills, Ewing looks like an above-average regular in centerfield with dynamic defensive skills, and he too was a prep shortstop who has similar physical attributes to Aiden Ruiz. I see a lot of those very same hitterish tendencies in their offensive game and believe Ruiz can one day provide that .270/.340/.400 slashline at shortstop while swiping bases and winning some Gold Gloves.