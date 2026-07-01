The New York Yankees will send two representatives to the 2026 MLB Future’s Game, with infielder George Lombard Jr. going alongside right-handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange.

Lombard has spent the the last few weeks on the IL with sprained fingers, but has been one of the top-performing prospects in the system as he earned a swift promotion from Double-A to Triple-A.

He had a surge before getting hurt on a collision, sporting an OPS of .981 in 20 games prior to the incident that injured his hand.

Carlos Lagrange is one of the most well-known names in the Yankees’ system thanks to a fastball that can hit 103 MPH, and while his command has been an issue, the team believes in him as a bullpen option for 2026.

The game will take place on Sunday, July 12th in Philadelphia as one of the opening events for MLB’s All-Star festivities in Citizen’s Bank Park.

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George Lombard Jr. and Carlos Lagrange Will Represent Yankees at MLB Future’s Game

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The news that George Lombard Jr. will feature in the Future’s Game is a positive development for where his health is at, as the New York Post’s Joel Sherman recently reported that he’s started throwing in Tampa already.

A well-rounded infielder who was just placed at no. 11 on Baseball America’s top-100 list, Lombard has power, speed, and discipline which allow him to impact the game on offense.

Defensively, he’s an athletic defender with good range and a strong arm, projecting to be an above-average defensive shortstop at the Major League level.

New York could consider promoting him for the second-half of the season if they need a boost in the infield, especially given how out-of-sorts they’ve looked at times defensively.

He will be joined by power pitcher Carlos Lagrange, who is currently pitching out of the bullpen for the Scranton RailRiders as he gets ready for an MLB role.

An ugly performance capped off by a routine flyball being dropped in the outfield that was somehow ruled a hit has muddied his numbers since moving into a relief role, but his stuff has looked excellent.

The Yankees are still massaging him into the new situation with the goal being that he could be ready to impact the roster at some point in the second half.